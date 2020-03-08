Utah Valley University has the lowest rate of violent crime of any large university in the country. It also captured fifth place for the campus where property crime is the least common. That’s according to ValuePenguin, which based its analysis on findings reported by university as mandated by the federal Clery Act.
Over the course of four years, UVU students have experienced 0.17 instances of violent crime per thousand, for the prior academic year. Nationally, that rate is approximately 1.06 per thousand students. Brigham Young University reported events affecting 0.4 students per thousand.
In the property crime category, UVU also fared well, coming in at fifth place in the nation, with 7.2 instances of crime per thousand students. Utah State University and Weber State University were in second and third places.
“We used our analysis of the FBI’s crime data at universities and colleges to assess the safety at the nation’s 50 largest schools,” the report says. “We ... found that students at Utah Valley University have the lowest chance of experiencing violent crime compared to students attending the country’s other largest colleges.”
One factor that affects the ratings is that UVU does not offer on-campus housing, so crimes that happen at students’ apartments are not counted. However, the Clery Act considers crimes that occur on the campus and “reasonably contiguous” to campus.
“Oct. 1 of every year those statistics have to be presented in a public place,” said Robin Ebmeyer, director of emergency management and safety at UVU. “We still have the obligation to report, even if it isn’t in our designated footprint.”
Ebmeyer gives much of the credit to the students themselves.
“I do think it is about part of our demographics, particularly Utah County demographics,” she said. “Basically 80% of our kids are from Utah and a huge amount — 72% — are from Utah County.”
UVU Police Chief Matt Pedersen also appreciates the community values.
“There are shared values and experiences that help tie the students together,” he said.
“UVU has a campus community that looks out for each other. There is a sense of family on campus. Students, staff, and faculty show extraordinary care for each other. I see it all the time — wallets full of money turned in to lost and found, lost computers and phones returned, bystanders assisting others. It is remarkable.”
Despite the positive environment, there are still some concerns. Students face anxiety, stress, loneliness, financial problems and more. UVU has put together a behavioral assessment team to address those concerns.
“All universities have something,” Ebmeyer said. “We meet weekly here. We talk about student behavior that may be ‘off’ a little bit. We immediately try to help them so that it doesn’t escalate into worse behavior. We try to intervene early on. We can get them through a crisis. There may be a stressor at home, maybe a child care issue, or they may be homeless.”
“There are lots of strategies we can use,” she added. “I feel we are pretty successful.”
The team consists of a cross section from the campus, including the police force, legal counsel, Title IX representatives and the human resources department. Members go through training on a regular basis. They also study what other universities are implementing to determine if those practices might work for them.
“I think we have a solid program,” Ebmeyer said. “One of the keys is that we meet consistently. That is huge. Our team has built great relationships and camaraderie. It’s a really good dynamic.”
Pedersen said he concentrates on hiring officers who are experienced and may have sons and daughters who are UVU students. The tuition benefit can be a helpful enticement. A benefit to the university is that the officers may relate better to the students and have a better understanding than those who are closer to their same age.
“I have been able to hire eight 20-year police officers,” Pedersen said. “It has made a world of difference.”
Because of the pace of campus enforcement, the officers are able to spend more time with the students than if they were working for a city agency. Instead of just giving them a list of resources, they can walk them to an office offering resources. They can often meet up with the individual the next day for a follow-up to provide support.
UVU provides a monthly meeting of the victim advocates from across the county. They are able to coordinate their efforts as a victim may live in one city, attend school in another, and work in a third.
“All three victim advocates would know the case,” Pedersen said. “We are going to protect the students first and always.”