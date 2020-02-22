No passports are required to take a virtual trip to Africa or the Caribbean to experience the food, music and culture of those locales.
Utah Valley University will have the culmination of Black History Month with a “Celebration of the Black-African Diaspora.” The even will take place at 5 p.m. Monday in the campus’s Grande Ballroom, and the public is invited to attend for free.
“Diaspora” refers to the scattering of people far from their ancestral homeland. Many of those with black ancestry came to the United States, and some have settled in Utah. Those in the UVU community will share their culture, including food and music, with the public in the celebration.
“It is a way of raising awareness of African Americans’ contributions to civilization in America,“ said David Ssejinja, UVU’s International Africa Students Club advisor. “Truth and justice should prevail over prejudice. We should seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history. We are paying tribute to the generations of African Americans who struggled with adversity to achieve full citizenship in America.”
UVU has observed Black History Month for 17 years and the celebration has grown, both in events and number of participants.
There have been giveaways, including T-shirts, educational activity books and bookmarks, hand fans, pencils, and posters. A film screening explored the history of racial inequality in the United States. A variety of speakers addressed some of the issues members of the culture faced. A group of students went to Washington, D.C., and visited Howard University and The National Museum of African American History and Culture.
Anisha Adderly is president of the Black Student Union at UVU. The group, with nearly 300 members, has helped put together the events of Black History Month. Adderly helps with communications with the campus and community. Growing up in Florida, she was in “a very black area, in which Black History Month lasted all 28 days,” she said.
Coming to Utah changed things for her. She has faced times of misunderstanding and, sometimes, outright disdain, she said. She has learned to not respond when individuals occasionally shout slurs to her.
“Any defense would be misinterpreted,” she said, so she works on reaching out to eliminate those barriers.
“We made it a point to teach other people what it means,” Adderly said. “A lot of people think it means just a time to celebrate, but we look at the contributions that black people have made.”
Being a part of the Black Student Union has helped her feel like there was a place for her at UVU.
“I have a lot of students who look like me and know the things I know culture-wise,” Adderly said. “It’s much easier when you’re dealing with the stress of school to be around people who relate to you.”
The Black Student Union helped Tony Shade, a senior in psychology, decide that UVU was the place for him. Accepting a leadership role within the group connected him to other students and gave him a position to start implement changes across campus.
“Shout out to black people,” he said. “Black history is 365 (days). Take more leadership positions on campus. If you feel underrepresented or that you don’t have a voice, apply for positions to lead. Be the change you want to see. Things won’t change unless you say something.”
The celebration is one way the group is helping make a change in the understanding between cultures.
“Families are invited to attend,” Ssejinja said. “It will be a cultural celebration in honor of personalities that have gone before us and brought meaning. We are honoring African American students on campus who have excelled, tasting authentic food of both the Caribbean and Africa. There will be music with dancing and drumming. People can come and go as they wish. There will be different things that highlight different cultures. Students will make presentations.”
“Those who attend will feel energy and strength,” he added. “It will promote unity and togetherness. Black History Month really brings a feeling of joy, happiness and celebration as a result of our heritage. It is in remembrance of the past and looking at the future into the way forward.”