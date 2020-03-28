Before COVID-19, if you walked into a class taught by Utah Valley University’s Dr. Heather Wilson-Ashworth, affectionately known as “Coach” by her students, you would see her weaving her way between lively student groups discussing ideas, asking questions and working together on course materials.
Starting on March 12, UVU and all other Utah universities and colleges transitioned their classes to an online format in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Within one week, 4,000 face-to-face courses at Utah Valley University were being taught differently, including Wilson-Ashworth’s biology courses. Her teaching style relies heavily on connection, teamwork, and community. In a digital format, she said, it’s those same elements that have enabled her classes to remain strong now they are being taught outside the typical classroom.
“Since they have been together for two and a half months, it’s really built a sense of community," Wilson-Ashworth said. "As we have gone online those relationships have made it very cohesive. They want to check in with the class and they want to participate in assignments because they know they are not isolated or by themselves; they are meeting with people they know.”
Wilson-Ashworth uses an online program that allows her to still interact with her students as a class, and still allows her students to break into study groups. The groups are created at the beginning of the semester and remain the same now.
“These groups permit these students to be vulnerable,” she said. “It’s a win-win. They’re either empowered by the fact that others around them may be lost on the material, or their peers can step in and help them master the information. There is a power in building that kind of community in the classroom.”
Kimbrylee Hansen, who is part of that community, said her habits have changed since going to an online format. “Since the pandemic we are all in our homes, in our beds, and in our pajamas, which is one of my favorite parts. I love being in the comfort of my home and being able to learn.” But, she said, “Coach’s” class hasn’t dramatically changed.
“She gets on right at 10, she will lecture for a little bit, and then we go into our individual teams," Hansen said. "Then she will pop in every once in a while to make sure we are doing good and we are on task.”
Hansen said the use of technology includes the ability to poll students throughout a lecture to see if they understand the material they are learning. She said this ensures they are paying attention.
“We answer on our phones or on a chat and it will create a bar graph of how many people got it right, and then she will go through the question to give us a little more if people didn’t really get it,” she said. “Truly it’s just like being in class. We are just on FaceTime in our homes and Coach has made it so the transition has been really easy.”
Wilson-Ashworth said she has also learned a few lessons in the past few weeks about how to be a better teacher under the current circumstances. She and many of UVU’s faculty have relied heavily on the Office of Teaching and Learning (OTL), which offers support and suggests techniques to improve teaching capabilities.
OTL Director Wendy Athens said it’s been a very busy couple of weeks, but her staff is happy to help.
“We value faculty as experts in their field and, reciprocally, they value our expertise in pedagogy and technology,” Athens said.
The effort is making a difference for students like Hansen — and hasn’t gone unnoticed.
“I can’t even imagine how hard it’s been for the professors and for everybody,” she said. “The biggest upside to online classes is we are still able to earn the credit that we would earn attending regular classes and still able to go to class and learn, but we are doing it from the comfort of our own homes and we are not losing those credits that we have worked over a half semester for.”
Wilson-Ashworth’s classes thrive on connection, teamwork and community. It was because of her engaged learning model that Dr. Wilson-Ashworth recently receive the nationally prestigious 2020 POGIL Early Achievement Award.