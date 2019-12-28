Joel Salazar prepares to high-five Sara Phillips, an art teacher, as educators congratulate soon-to-be graduates while they process during Provo High School's graduation ceremony held Monday, May 20, 2019, at the UCCU Center in Orem. The high school celebrated its first graduation since moving to its new location, and handed out 434 high school diplomas. According to Principal Boyd McAffee, students this year took 485 advanced-placement courses and saved $600,015 by taking concurrent-enrollment college courses while in high school. "All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given us," is the class quote, taken from the movie adaptation of J. R. R. Tolkien's novel "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring". Isaac Hale, Daily Herald