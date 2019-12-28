More than 12,000 area high school students are already working toward college credit. They are from Utah County, Park City, Wasatch and North and South Summit high schools, and are taking concurrent enrollment classes offered by Utah Valley University in their own schools.
One of those students is Joie Hunter, who took several of those classes while at Maple Mountain High School in Spanish Fork. She subsequently attended UVU and worked in the Concurrent Enrollment office. She said she enjoyed doing both.
“It was a very positive experience to be able to do those classes,” she said. “Some of the classes were more difficult than I originally thought they would be but they were all doable. The teachers were all very well trained.”
While still in high school, Hunter took two college-level math classes, an English class and a government class. They were taught by school district personnel under the guidance of UVU.
“It helped so much,” she said. “It gave me a big jump from high school.”
Students choose from class offerings that include art, philosophy, anthropology, dance, history, music, nutrition, biology math and English. Currently there are 54 academic courses and 56 career and technical education courses offered.
“Typically, we meet with the other Utah state concurrent enrollment program leaders once or twice a year to talk about issues,” said Steve Pugmire, associate director of concurrent enrollment at UVU. “Sometimes we can fill a unique need for a student or students.”
Successfully completing a concurrent enrollment course gives the students college credit. And the price is right. At $5 per credit hour, it meets most everyone’s budget. There is also a $35 one-time admission fee and there may be some course fees.
“It is a steal of a deal,” Pugmire said. “It is a no-brainer.”
There is an additional benefit, he said. “We hope the exposure to college and its terms will give students confidence,” he said. And there is more for them to discover.
“With the sheer volume of course offerings and the diversity of options there is literally something for everyone to try out to see what their passion is,” he said. “They can prove to themselves they can be successful in a college course while discovering their interests.”
The students registered for the current semester are the equivalent of more than 25% of UVU’s regular student population. The curriculum they study is the same as what is taught at UVU. The teachers are from the school districts and have been vetted and approved to teach college curriculum.
“It is a myth that concurrent enrollment courses are easier than the college version,” Pugmire said.
Occasionally a concurrent enrollment student may be featured on newscasts if they take enough credits to earn an associate degree while still in high school. They are the rare exceptions. The majority of the concurrent enrollment students, however, earn between three and nine credits during their high school years, Pugmire said.
There are two ways the concurrent enrollment classes are offered. The most common one is to be face-to-face with the teacher, which matches the traditional teaching methods. Some schools provide classes by having a UVU teacher’s presentation broadcast into the school.
“The students can still interact with the teacher and ask questions,” Pugmire said.
In some instances, a single classroom can contain both concurrent enrollment students and traditional high school students. Called blended, they are matched to the college classes. For various reasons, not all students are interested in obtaining the credit, even if they do the work, he said.
More and more are taking advantage of the program, however. In 2011, there were 6,610 taking concurrent enrollment classes. In the recent fall semester, there were 12,060 students involved.
Not all students will qualify to take the classes. For the academic classes, they need to have a 3.0 grade point average to register. For the CTE classes, the requirement is a 2.0 GPA.
Those who enroll have additional advantages. They are considered UVU students and have access to many resources on the campus, including the chemistry lab, English lab, math lab and library. They are also eligible to participate in the free transit program available to students.
Hunter enjoyed participating in the program, then helping others learn about it and have their own experiences.
“I would definitely recommend it,” she said. “I wish I had taken more concurrent enrollment classes in high school.”