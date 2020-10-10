Emlie Bushwald once said, “Children are made readers on the laps of their parents.”
My earliest memories reading began in the arms of loved ones as we cuddled up with a good book. On every page, new words were implanted in my mind like tiny seedlings that would someday grow and blossom into a larger vocabulary, a wide range of knowledge, a broader view of the world and a lifelong love for literature.
As we shared these precious moments together, I was enveloped by feelings of love, trust and safety.
The book “Guess How Much I Love You” became symbolic of the love between my mother and me. Reading books on the knee of my father were wonderful opportunities to laugh and share adventures. Sleepovers at Grandma’s house were filled with sweetness each time she let me grab a book and a blanket to cuddle with her and read.
Since reading was associated with these positive experiences and loving relationships, my love for reading increased and became a precious hobby of mine.
As a young girl, anything that had letters and words became literature to me. At the breakfast table, I read every word on the cereal box in front of me. During bath time, I lined up the bottles of shampoo, bodywash and conditioner along the edge of the bathtub and would spend my entire bath reading the words on each bottle.
When I was not exploring outdoors, I was inside on my bed reading and rereading books like “Go Dogs Go,” “Honey Bunny Funnybuuny,” and “Stellaluna.”
Each book I read and every moment spent reading with someone, gave me the opportunity to understand the social and emotional world around me. I developed empathy while exploring the lives of characters in books.
I learned that the most opposite of people could become the dearest of friends, like the BFG and Sophie. I experienced the hardships of prairie life and the simple joys of family with Laura Ingalls. I cried with Wilbur as Charlotte’s life came to an end. I even learned that when you are not quite ready to grow up, it is OK to fly away with Peter to Neverland.
I was able to see how these dear fictional friends handled their emotions and challenges and then implemented those skills into my reality and relationships with others. While reading with others I trusted, I was able to openly talk about the characters’ experiences as they related to my own world.
Building strong reading relationships is valuable in developing empathy and managing feelings; skills needed in any relationship.
In Make the Connection, an article was written for Scholastic in 2012, the author explains that “the intimate experience of reading yields important lessons about behavior, feelings, and the enduring bonds of relationships. Snuggle together before lights-out...and you rekindle emotional closeness as well as impart important lessons, ease difficult transitions, heal personal pain, and celebrate family life.”
Children experience new situations through books before they encounter them in real life. Reading aloud gives you the opportunity to discuss important character traits that will help children successfully navigate through life’s challenges.
Every time you open a book, you can be transported to other places. Children gain a deeper understanding of the world around them and learn about people, places and cultures different from their own.
Reading continues to be a joyful and enlightening part of my life. I still find myself learning lessons, exploring behavior, and increasing my knowledge of the people and places in the world around me. Relationships with those I love continue to be nurtured.
My sister and I exchange books and share our thoughts on the things we read. New ideas and wisdom gleaned from books and articles recently read are shared with my father frequently during our phone calls. Snuggle time with a book and my nieces and nephews not only strengthens the love between an auntie and her “kiddos,” it also fosters a positive relationship with reading in general.
As we read about Llama Llama, a pink princess or ever Mr. Scrooge, they are developing emotional connections with the world around them. As they continue their relationship with reading, they will develop their own influential relationships with their favorite character, with themselves, with their peers and with others in their world.
It warms my heart as I watch my nieces and nephews now read to their younger siblings. It is an adorable scene to witness.
Though they may stumble on words from time to time, their enhanced versions of the stories more than compensate. Their relationships with reading are now planting seeds in the minds and hearts of their siblings and their love for reading is sure to blossom.
I will be forever grateful to the loved ones in my life who strengthened bonds, sparked my curiosity, enlarged my world, and set me on a joyful pathway to developing a lifelong love of reading.