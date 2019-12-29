Before I started kindergarten, I used to play a game where I would pick up a book, sit quietly in a chair and pretend to read until I was spotted by someone.
The purpose of this stunt was to get attention from one of the adults or older children in my life. I was hoping that they’d see me, that they’d ask what I was reading and tell me I looked smart. It was also a good way to get one of the people I loved to sit down next to me and read to me.
Looking back on this experience now, I realize that the adults in my life had laid the foundations of a lifelong love of reading and they probably didn’t even realize it. Though I could not yet read, I understood as a young child that books were sources of knowledge and pleasure because I had seen the people I cared about, my parents, my grandparents, aunts and uncles, cousins and neighbors, reading. I also knew I liked it when they read to me. And I wanted to be like them.
Most people know that reading is key to lifelong learning, and that learning to read begins in the home. But it’s easy to become overwhelmed as a new parent or caregiver with the many demands of raising a child. However, many of the most important ways we teach our children a love of reading and lay the foundation for learning are simple.
First of all, become a reader yourself. Children are mimics, learning through observation. If a child observes a trusted adult reading, chances are they’ll become interested in reading as well. Another good way to teach a child to read is by reading with a child, early and often. It doesn’t matter how old a child is. Start the habit early. Read every day as a family.
Along with reading together, any activity that is fun, brings adults and children together, and involves language and words will help create an atmosphere of learning. Sing songs together. Go on a walk and talk about what you see. Participate in your local library’s story times. Learning does not need to be a formal experience.
Reading was an activity that I had seen the adults in my life participate in, and they shared it with me. This attitude, that books were fun, interesting, and useful, made me excited to go to school and to learn how to read.
I was excited for the time that I, too, could crack open a book and find out information about the world around me. When you make reading and learning a part of your everyday life, it is only natural that children will learn its importance, and enjoy it as well.