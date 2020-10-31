When I was growing up, both of my parents were teachers.
Education was an important part of our family, and we had a lot of books in our home. As I got older, reading became one of my favorite pastimes. I loved to learn about new places and ideas and get to know people different from me through the books I read.
When I became a mother, I knew reading to my children was important. I felt that I would also pass on to them this importance of education and learning. We also have many books in our home, so our children can read anytime they want.
But reading to my children has become so much more for me than an educational activity.
I definitely love to be there as they start to recognize letters, expand their vocabularies and begin to put sounds together. However, at the end of the day — more than anything — reading to my children provides me an opportunity to reconnect with them doing something we enjoy together.
No matter what else has happened during the down — the meltdowns, the messes, the frustrations, the mistakes — I am able to slow down and just be with them.
I savor these moments and cherish the time that they are small enough to sit on my lap. As they snuggle with me and wait for me to read to them, it reminds me that they are still small and just learning and that I am there to help them. It increases my patience with them and helps me connect to them on their level.
My 4-year-old son said to me the other day, “Mom, I don’t want to get any bigger because then I won’t be able to fit on your lap!”
I dread that day, too.
I don’t get frustrated when they want to read the same book over and over and over and over. Sometimes a familiar book is comforting when they are a little more anxious to go to sleep in a room by themselves. Sometimes something from the book stands out to them, and they want to read it again and again to understand it and process it.
My children love to talk about what they read. It creates opportunities for them to put words to their feelings and relate to situations or imagine things they’ve never experienced. As they develop their vocabularies, they also develop a greater ability to explain or express themselves.
A character in one of my 4-year-old son’s favorite books has a grandma who doesn’t like children to have fun. She sends them to bed early if they are silly or play around.
One day, after I told my son he wouldn’t be able to do something he wanted to do, he said, “You are just like Lucy’s grandma!”
I didn’t agree, but I knew exactly what he meant and how he was feeling.
As my oldest son has learned to read on his own and become more independent and busy, finding time to read a chapter from a book with him each night has allowed me to still be a part of his world. Reading together with his younger brother allows them to have positive shared experiences and stories.
Having that time to read together is giving me moments with my children that will stay with me long after they are grown. I hope these memories stay with them as well.