You may have recently noticed something unusual in the news and among your friends and family. Anxiety and depression, especially among teenagers, is rising drastically.
One survey given in all three Utah County school districts suggests that it’s rising as much as 3-5% every year. That means that in 2011, about 13% of kids were depressed, and in 2019, it rose to 28%.
At EveryDay Strong, we get a lot of questions about this trend. It’s scary, and it’s easy to feel helpless. One of the most common questions people ask us is, “What’s causing this, and what can I do about it?”
We’ve learned something from talking to dozens of therapists, counselors and psychiatrists. When it comes to identifying what causes anxiety and depression, it’s just complicated. We all want to put mental health into a category, but sometimes it’s not helpful.
Here’s an example: When you’re facing someone you care about who’s in the middle of an asthma attack, a heart attack or cancer, how helpful is it to question the cause?
If somebody tells you they’re having an asthma attack, do you say, “How did you get that?” You don’t. Instead, you say: “How can I help? What do you need to stabilize your breathing?”
Similarly, if somebody says, “I have a cold,” do you say: “Now, where did that come from? Were you around this or that person? Were you out in the rain?” Or do you hand them a tissue and bring them soup?
Being helpful and compassionate to someone anxious, depressed or mentally unwell is a lot more about identifying needs than identifying causes.
What do we mean by that? Well, there’s a helpful framework we like to use called Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. You might remember this from your high school or college Psych 101 class. It’s a brilliant and underappreciated little bit of psychology, and it basically summarizes, to this day, the best way to approach and think about the people around you.
Maslow’s Hierarchy lays out the idea that someone can’t focus on certain aspects of life until their underlying needs are met.
Here’s what that looks like: Basic physical needs (like food, sleep and shelter) have to be met before you can worry about feeling emotionally safe. Next, you have to feel safe before you can have meaningful friendships and relationships. Then, you have to feel loved and connected before you can focus on accomplishment, good performance and self-esteem.
We all know that if you’re dying of hunger, it’s pretty difficult to think about making straight A's. But it goes beyond that.
For instance, if your 10-year-old doesn’t feel safe to tell you crucial information about himself, do you think you’ll be able to have a real connection with him? Or what if your teenager knows that, if she gets good grades, her peers will make fun of her? What need will she likely try to meet?
A lot of parents believe they’re responsible for “training” their kids. They use carrots and sticks, rewards and consequences to help “motivate” them to behave a certain way, with the intent to “shape” the child into a better version of themselves.
“If she would just try harder or just put her heart into it,” they think, “if I could just help motivate them more, then everything will work out.”
But where does that break down when kids don’t have the capability?
Maslow’s pyramid tells us that just like a child can’t think about becoming a classic pianist until they get some food and stable shelter, a child can’t thrive and be on their best behavior until they feel safe, connected and confident. It’s not a matter of motivation.
What a person needs to be “happy” and “self-motivated” is the same as what they need to be “resilient.” That need is wellness.
And wellness — having one’s physical and emotional needs met — is the beginning of overcoming anxiety, depression and many of the other difficulties so many of our children are going through.
I hope you will spend some time this week thinking about that little pyramid. If I could magically wish for one thing, I would wish that all parents, on a daily or weekly basis, would look at their kids and ask themselves: “How are my kids doing with their physical and emotional needs? What can I do this week to help improve and facilitate their sense of emotional safety, their connections with others, and their sense of confidence and competence?”
That’s how you build resilience in kids.
