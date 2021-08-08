As our children grow up and start meeting new people at school, daycare or during after-school activities, we may wonder how to help our children combat stranger danger. It’s normal for children to have some stranger danger as it signifies that they are attached to their attachment figures (parents, caretakers, grandparents — whoever is taking care of them). However, COVID-19 has brought additional obstacles to overcoming stranger danger because we haven’t been taking our children anywhere.
The first step to tackling stranger danger is to take it slowly. Slowly introduce your children to new, safe people, but don’t force them to interact. You could meet a friend in the park or your yard who also has children, so the children can observe each other and figure out how they should be interacting.
The second step is to manage your anxieties and fears about meeting new people. Children pick up on your emotions, so if you’re worried or anxious, they will become anxious, but they won’t understand why. Instead, they will make up their mind that the person they’re meeting must be dangerous because you are anxious. If you are anxious about meeting new people, take the time to process those feelings, so that you don’t project them onto your children.
The pandemic has altered the way young children socialize. As parents, you may become concerned about what is “normal” for your children to be doing and what milestones they should be meeting. If your child is having extreme temper tantrums that last for hours, that might be a cause for concern. However, it is normal for 3- or 4-year-olds to get upset if their routine changes. Explain to your child why their routine is changing or that their routine is going to change. Support your child as they navigate this change and validate their feelings.
Another instance of concern is if your child has a total lack of awareness that another child is hurt or crying. At the age of 3, children begin to show empathy for people who are hurt or crying. In that situation, your children might not know what to do, so they may tuck into you, which is quite normal.
The pandemic has been a confusing time for us as adults, so how do we explain it to our children? Keep your explanation simple. You could say that people were getting sick and we didn’t have a lot of answers, but now we know how to care for those sick people. You can explain that we can wear a mask and we know that helps us stay safe. Ask them questions to figure out what they’re thinking. You could ask, “Do you have any questions now that we can go outside to play?” It’s OK if your children aren’t that fazed by what’s going on. Sometimes, we give them information and they just don’t care.
COVID-19 has not only changed how our children socialize, but it has caused them to develop a new routine. That routine is now changing again as our children return to school or daycare. Changes in their routines can make our children feel unsafe. We can strengthen our children’s sense of safety by asking questions. Understanding their perspective makes them feel seen and heard. Ease your children into their new routines, don’t rush them. Letting your children set the pace helps them to feel in control. Being consistent in what you say or do also helps your children feel a sense of stability.
For additional advice about how to deal with stranger danger and making your children feel safe, tune into our new episode of the EveryDay Strong podcast! In this episode, we spoke to Catherine Johnson, a clinical social worker and grandmother. Johnson provides parents with tips and tricks to help ease children into their post-pandemic routines.