If you’re a parent or caregiver, you’re probably very familiar with seeing your child struggle to get out of bed on time for school. It seems like they’re being willful and defiant.
In fact, you might start to think your child is just doing this for the attention or the problem is that he is being lazy.
When you follow that line of thought, the natural response is to offer rewards and punishments. You might threaten to take away their time with the Xbox after school or say you will be “very upset” if they miss the bus, which forces you to take them to school.
Of course, every parent has been in this scenario hundreds of times. What happens next? You already know because you’ve been there: the meltdown and the fighting.
The more upset you get, the more your child drags his heels. You’re left feeling guilty, and your child is left feeling frustrated and isolated.
Sometimes, this response is the best we can do on a harried, frustrated and chaotic morning. But, when you have a peaceful moment, consider the following approach.
Psychologists call this the “get curious, not furious” method. This perspective is less concerned with consequences for “bad behavior” and is more about trying to understand what’s happening inside a child’s mind.
It involves asking questions:
What barriers are in the way of my child doing what I want and need them to do? How can I remove those barriers? The barriers might be external, like an alarm clock of her own. It might also be internal stressors, like anxiety about a teacher or sadness about a lost friendship.
Why does my child feel like she has to demand attention this way or act out? Am I a safe place for my child to tell me what’s really going on?
Does my child have the skillset to express his feelings, manage his time or solve problems? How can I teach those skills?
Rewards and consequences have a place in raising a child, but too often, the end result is that the child feels more alone, more isolated, more guilty and more ashamed. Let’s be honest, you do, too.
“Get curious, not furious” is a way for you to feel calmer and more in control. It’s also a way to support and strengthen your child’s mental and emotional health.
Anxiety and depression as well as the importance of mental health are on many families’ minds quite a bit these days, but many parents don’t realize that what their child is experiencing is anxiety or depression until the situation has become more severe.
Anxiety and depression in children can look like “bad behavior” — like refusing to get out of bed to go to school, acting out in class or refusing to join in family activities.
When you “get curious, not furious,” you remain open to the possibility that there’s more going on under the surface than just “willful and defiant.” It allows you to think about the most productive way to get what you really want, which is good behavior and a good relationship with your child, and less about venting your frustration.
Studies show that a responsive adult relationship is one of the most important factors in a child’s resilience. Be that responsive adult for a child by being empathetic and thinking about how you can love and support them.
