As we settle further into a new way of life, children are facing uncertainty, fear, pressure, disappointment and countless other emotions.
Parents may begin to notice changes in behavior and mental health.
One parent says, “My child is having meltdowns over small things, like not knowing the correct folder to upload an assignment.”
You may also find you’re experiencing similar situations.
According to Chase Morgan, a therapist at the Family Support and Treatment Center, this is normal and understandable for the times we are currently facing.
While quarantine may be relatively short-term, there are many long-term effects that will manifest. It can be difficult to know how to address these new concerns.
So, what can we do?
Although these are new problems to which we will need to adjust, the EveryDay Strong approach can still be helpful.
We can focus on what they need during this time: They need to feel safe, connected and confident.
Morgan gives some advice on the approach:
Physical needs
Children’s frustration tolerance is understandably minimal at this time, as it may be for adults as well.
One way to combat this is to ensure their physical needs are being met.
Are they sleeping OK? Do they eat healthy meals regularly? If children are quick to anger, it may be because their basic physical needs are not being met.
If they are sleeping and eating right, but are still easily frustrated or having meltdowns, this is normal.
When physical needs are met, we can ensure they feel safe.
Safety
Children may feel their safety is threatened, both physically and emotionally. While we can do our best to stay inside and keep our families physically safe, there is little else we can control with other environmental factors.
However, we can still focus on helping our children feel emotionally safe by validating their emotions.
Children are experiencing countless emotions that they don’t fully understand. We can be sure they feel safe to voice their concerns, make mistakes and fail.
When a child begins a meltdown, parents often take on the worries and anxieties of their child and jump to fix the problem. They may say something like, “It’s OK, we’ll figure it out, we can do it!” This is normal and understandable.
While the meltdown may seem trivial, it is very real to the child. In their mind it’s not as easy as “It’s OK.” In that moment, the child believes that they can’t do it and that it won’t be OK.
One of the best things we can do in that moment is validate the child’s emotions. Parents can say something like, “This must be really hard to try to figure out a new schedule and school” or “I know this is so hard for you.” A parent can never validate too much.
Validation allows them to freely express themselves and feel connected.
Connection
When a child is feeling discouraged or quick to anger, they may feel like no one understands them or that they are alone in the problem.
One important way to tackle this is to help our child feel connected.
Parents can do this by putting themselves in the child’s shoes by listening.
When we listen, we show them that we want to understand what they’re experiencing and acknowledge that their struggle is real.
This lets the child know that parents won’t shut them down or get mad at them for their feelings and that they have support.
Confidence
As mentioned above, when a child is having a meltdown, our first reaction is to fix the problem.
However, meeting our child’s needs means allowing them to become the problem-solver.
Rather than jumping in and telling them what to do, we can say something like, “It looks like you need help, what can I do?” or “I know you can do this, what do you think we can do?”
Every time a child figures out a problem on their own, their confidence becomes stronger.
Then the next time they face a problem they will know that they’ve done it before and they can do it again.
These are unprecedented times that no one could have prepared for. What children need right now might be different from what they needed before COVID-19. Just as the challenges we faced before COVID-19 are different from the challenges we face right now. Regardless, when we ensure our kids’ needs of safety, connection and confidence are met, our children’s mental health will be more resilient and they will adapt and thrive.