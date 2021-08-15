Was it hard for you to stay home last year? If you said no, well I just don’t believe you. For the people who had to start working from home and being at home all the time, at first it was claustrophobic simply because you knew there wasn’t another option! After a few months though, it got easier. Staying at home was comfortable, fun, easy, relaxing and downright convenient. The events of the world were terrifying, but spending more time with family, pets and your bed was a great way to get to cope.
Now that the world has started to open back up, it will be exciting to get back to normal, but hard to change our habits and routines again. Everyone is going to struggle a little bit through this transition, but children, especially those on the autistic spectrum, might struggle a little more than everyone else.
To find answers on how we can help kids on the autistic spectrum more successfully reenter much-needed social situations, we sat down with Dr. Ilse DeKoeyer for this week’s episode of the “EveryDay Strong” podcast. Dr. DeKoeyer is a professor at the University of Utah, has a master’s degree in developmental psychology, and has a Ph.D. in educational psychology.
Dr. DeKoeyer’s first piece of advice for parents and caring adults is to accept that there will be a gap in the child’s development, education and social skills. We have been disrupted! There is nothing we can change about that so the first thing to do is recognize that there will be setbacks. Along with accepting that there is a gap, Dr. DeKoeyer says we should meet the child where they are at. Expecting the child to catch up or pretending like they are not behind isn’t helping. Learning where the development has faltered and then slowly working to get back up to speed will help your child feel encouraged in their development.
One specific way that Dr. DeKoeyer recommends helping children with autism prepare for in-person social interactions is by practicing them. Children with autism might be anxious or feel stressed about whether they remember how to interact with others. We can help relieve this pressure by giving the child tools to use in social situations. Practice a few jokes to tell at school, games to play at recess or questions to ask friends.
If a child is worried about what they will be doing at school, try going to school early and walking them through their schedule, meeting their teacher or trying out their locker. Practicing these things also gives you the chance to see any issues that might come up during the day and provide solutions for them beforehand. Children can have more confidence going into these interactions when they feel prepared for what will happen.
To learn more about how to help kids on the autistic spectrum relearn how to interact socially, listen to this week’s episode of the “EveryDay Strong” podcast with Dr. DeKoeyer. She talks about all this and more, so tune in!