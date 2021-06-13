When thinking about technology and the kids in his own life, LCSW Jay Snyder says he wants to be their learning partner.
By partnering with kids, we create safe spaces for them to learn and grow on their own. This lets kids know we trust them to make their own decisions, and we will be there to support them whether they fail or succeed. Once we can no longer provide these safe learning spaces, kids will have developed confidence in their ability to control their technology usage on their own!
Right now technology use can be overwhelming. During the pandemic, all social activities, education, work and entertainment had to be online. The amount of “screen time” suddenly required in our everyday lives was unprecedented.
One thing that can help us become learning partners with the kids in our lives is opening up a conversation about how the current amount of screen time is affecting you. Talk to your kids about how technology scares you. Tell them about the things you enjoy or don’t enjoy about technology. If you are struggling with the amount of technology in your life, they might be too.
After the conversation has been opened, it is important to listen to their experiences. Maybe they have loved getting to be home all day. Maybe they feel more connected to others now that they are constantly online. Starting these conversations allows our kids to feel safe to come talk to us if they are struggling. By opening up first, they won’t feel so isolated and alone. Maybe they can even teach you about all the benefits of our digitally saturated world!
After your child feels safe to discuss technology with you, try to connect with them through technology. Having a running game of mini golf on messenger, sending them funny social media posts, or learning a new XBOX or Wii game together are all great ways to integrate yourself into the technology side of the kids in your life. They will love demonstrating their skills to you and will feel your bond growing as they win every race in Mario Kart.
One specific struggle a lot of parents have with technology is controlling how much time is spent on it each day and how to get kids to come offline. In the EveryDay Strong podcast this week, Jay Snyder discusses how to start these tricky conversations.
Parents should think about what their initial reactions are when their kids have been on technology for a few hours. What is your instinct when you approach a frustrating situation? Snyder then suggests that we pay careful attention to that instinctual reaction. Most likely, you won’t like how you want to react and neither will your teen.
Instead, try to take a step back, take a breath, and think about how you would react to the situation. Imagine you are at work and you’ve been working on a big important project for almost six hours. All of a sudden your boss comes in, yells at you for being late to an important meeting, unplugs your computer, loses all your hard work, and then threatens your job if you don’t come to the meeting right away.
That sounds like a terrible situation right? You might just quit on the spot if you are treated that way. Can we expect any less from the teenagers in our lives when we react poorly to them being late for dinner? Unplugging their video game, taking away privileges, and grounding them, won’t help them feel safe, connected or confident, but instead, resentful of family time.
Snyder suggests starting with reminders before letting things escalate. If you need your child to stop using technology soon, give them a five-minute heads-up. Letting them know ahead of time will give them a chance to prepare for the end of their technology time. They can save their game or finish their project, and then calmly proceed to what needs to happen next.
Switching activities quickly can stress kids out and make transitioning more difficult than it needs to be, but if we can clear our heads and take a few extra minutes to approach the situation more calmly, then we can help foster an environment of safety, connection and confidence around technology.
Tune in to this week’s EveryDay Strong podcast wherever you listen to podcasts at https://anchor.fm/everydaystrong.