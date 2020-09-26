One memory I have as a teenager was when my mom, sister and I were standing in a park in New York City.
It was hot and about 11 a.m. We had just ridden nearly an hour on the subway, and now, we were supposed to be discussing what to do first on our “girls trip” itinerary.
My younger sister didn’t like any of the options. After a while, I got snippy; she had no suggestions herself, and I wanted to start moving somewhere. She stormed off around the corner while I sat on a ledge.
My mother sighed, and she suggested we go to lunch and make the decision later.
“The women in our family get very hangry,” she told me. “And when we get hangry, we can’t make decisions. Let’s make sure we’re eating frequently on this trip, so we can all actually get along.”
So we grabbed some pizza, and the rest of the day is lost to memory.
Turn “hangry” into happy
You’ve probably had your own version of this story, maybe even from earlier today. For me, that conversation in New York was the first time it really “clicked” for me that hunger negatively can — and does — affect cooperation and collaboration.
As we all know, feeling hungry, tired, stifled or overwhelmed are universal experiences based on our bodies’ needs. We also know that these feelings can inhibit us from working with and feeling connected to others.
When mental illness is involved, these emotions become exacerbated and sometimes overwhelming.
Sometimes, we don’t know how to help the prickly and irritable teenager, the anxious preteen, or the depressed student in front of us. We want to help, but are unsure whether we’re going to help or harm.
That’s why in our EveryDay Strong Resilience Handbook, we’ve added a brand-new section addressing physical needs.
Think of old ideas in new ways
We know that physical needs aren’t a new concept, but we’re not telling you to make sure your kids get exercise, 8 hours of sleep and three healthy meals a day. While all of those things are important, we’re assuming you already know them.
Many of our physical needs, especially for kids struggling with mental illness, are nuanced or overlooked. For example, in the new section of the handbook, we talk about sensory stimulation, movement and energy, good breathing practices, and dealing with pain.
Whether we’re a parent, teacher, mentor or neighbor, we can build an essential foundation to emotional wellbeing when we regularly ensure physical safety and health — both for ourselves and for our kids.
Tackle big problems with basic principles
Dr. Matt Swenson, child psychiatrist and cofounder of EveryDay Strong, explained that if we want to better care for and be compassionate to the teens and preteens around us, the best and easiest place to start is by taking care of health and physical safety.
“Most fundamentally, what people need is their physical needs to be met,” he said. “Without physical needs being addressed or cared for, the rest of Maslow’s Needs pyramid is really hard to make progress in. So how do we help our kids? Look at the Needs pyramid, and look at the bottom. If we start at the bottom and work our way up, we’ll all be better off.”
Get ideas and suggestions on how to do just that, by downloading the newly released version of the Resilience Handbook today at unitedwayuc.org/resiliencehandbook.
United Way of Utah County is on a mission to help every child in our community feel safe, connected, and confident. Twice a month in this space, our EveryDay Strong team will share ideas from local professionals, parents, and friends about how you can help the kids in your life thrive.