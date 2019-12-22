We all have special traditions we hold during the holiday season. It may be making cookies and gingerbread houses, driving around looking at lights as a family, or watching our favorite Christmas movie together. These traditions seem so special to us because it is time we have with our family fostering connection.
Once the holidays are over and we go back to our busy schedules, however, we often lose time for those connections. Despite all of the physical presents we give at this time of year, one of the greatest gifts we can give to our children is continued connection.
Connection is not just a perk or luxury, it is a need that must be met for a child to reach their full potential. Connection is when a child feels truly understood. More than just being in the same space as your child or giving gifts, connection happens in the everyday moments of our lives, such as quiet breaks, casual conversations and shared experiences.
Here are a few ways we can continue to connect with our children even after the holidays:
Connect by apologizing
Sincerely apologize for a past offense or hurt, even if it happened long ago and you might imagine the incident has been forgotten.
All of us carry emotional wounds from times we were mistreated. Children remember these times too. It is never too late to apologize for something you may have done or said.
Connect through writing
Write a note and leave it to be found. Emphasize your relationship and your feelings about it. Put less emphasis on the specific behaviors, choices or accomplishments of the child.
A written note often can express things in a different and sometimes more thoughtful way than verbal expression. It shows additional thought and effort and can be saved, re-read and treasured for a long time to come.
Connect in playing
Take time to play, especially when you would have previously said no. If they never ask, find a time to invite them to play with you in an activity they would enjoy.
Play and laughter are the most powerful tools for connection with young children. Playing with friends or “entertaining themselves” are inadequate replacements for play with important adults. Join in with Barbie or Minecraft or dig out an old board game.
Connect through laughing
Find ways to cultivate humor in your relationships. Watch a silly video, share a joke and look for a chance to turn an argument into a laugh.
Laughter and humor improve health, strengthen shared connections and experiences, and create positive memories. It also reduces stress and anxiety about everyday challenges.
Connect by asking
Ask questions that show you’re trying to connect; it doesn’t matter whether they have an answer, they just need to hear you express your desire to be close. For example, “What is it like to be you?” Or “Is there anything I could do to help us feel closer?”
To really connect with another person, we have to be willing to do so on the other person’s terms. Often a good start is to simply state that you want to connect with or feel close to someone. Make sure that in addition to asking the question, you follow up by listening carefully.
The holidays are a wonderful time as we connect and foster our relationships with our children. While physical presents are great, the greatest gift we can give our children is the gift of continued connection and love. If we strive to make that a priority in our lives, we can help the children in our lives reach their full potential and build resilience to overcome adversity.
