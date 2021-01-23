Last year tested each of us in ways we’ve never experienced, and I can honestly say that I’ve never been happier ushering in a new year. So, Happy New Year, and welcome to 2021.
At our cemetery stands an 8-foot-tall monument, called the Statue of Responsibility. This statue, sculpted by artist Gary Lee Price, consists of two hands holding one another’s wrists: one hand reaching up in need and the other reaching down to help.
The statue is intended to represent the responsibility we have to help those around us. I am reminded of this statue when I reflect upon 2020 and the many ways I saw people extend their hands down, like the statue, and lift up those in need.
Like many of our businesses, American Fork had to reinvent itself to ensure we were safe and compliant while still providing our essential services. Our recreation, library and fitness center were probably the most disrupted by the coronavirus. Like many others, we were asked early in the year to shut down most of our facilities, which was difficult on our staff and our residents.
Unsurprisingly, we all quickly discovered that when you’re stuck at home, things like exercise and reading become very important. For that reason, our city worked hard to minimize shutdowns for our residents.
In fact, our library never fully closed. Rather, our librarians redirected resources to provide more eBooks, move programs online, create pick up kits for families, and they even started curbside book pick up and book quarantine processes.
Additionally, our recreation and fitness center did a tremendous job at implementing ever-changing regulations while still allowing patrons to use our facilities and resources.
At times, this was difficult. Often, we were not provided advance notice when state officials announced changes to health guidelines and regulations.
But, we adapted quickly and implemented those changes almost overnight every time. Despite having to cancel a few of our recreation programs, we still had over 5,300 participants this year, maxing out most all remaining programs.
I felt our seniors were put in a perilous position during 2020 when they were asked to self-quarantine for their own safety, but in doing so, were stripped of the activities and socialization that are vital to their mental and physical wellbeing.
Some were also faced with the possibility of not getting basic needs like food and toiletries. But, I am so very proud of our businesses, residents, and city staff who would not let our seniors avoid one risk only to succumb to another. Our businesses created special windows of time in which seniors could go shopping without crowds.
I received numerous reports of families and neighbors checking regularly on elderly people in their community. And, when we were asked to eliminate public gatherings, I immediately met with our senior center staff to see what could be done.
Our senior center pivoted beautifully and began offering meals in a grab-and-go format, one of the first centers to do so in our county. Initially, we were only handing out 35 meals per day at our senior center. But, as restrictions wore on, the need for help only increased.
During Christmas time, American Fork handed out 250 meals per day to our beloved seniors. In total, for 2020, I estimate we handed out close to 30,000 meals to seniors.
Over the course of the year, I realized we were giving our seniors more than just meals. We were giving them friendship, conversation, and for some, a reason to get ready for the day. In return, they gave us perspective that people are what really matter most.
One of the saddest effects of the coronavirus was that it forced us to put a hold on some of the most meaningful moments of our lives. Funerals, weddings and graduations were negatively impacted, if not canceled all together.
That didn’t sit right with me, which is why, last year, we repurposed our Historic City Hall so our residents could hold virtual weddings and funerals. In addition to the physical space, we also gave them access to our virtual meeting software.
American Fork city and businesses also helped our high school seniors celebrate graduation with a Main Street cruise. Families across American Fork once again were able to participate safely in precious family moments.
Last year has helped us all reevaluate what really matters.
We all know roads are important. Drinking clean water is important. Being safe and healthy is important. But, a high quality of life also consists of many smaller things that are far more important than we previously realized.
For some of our seniors, it was important they had a place to go and people to talk to and a reason to get ready for the day. For a young couple in love, it was the chance to share their marriage vows with their families. For families, it was important they spend time together outdoors.
Parents realized just how important it was for their kids to go to school, play with friends, explore the world, and just be kids. And, last month, as I drove over 30 miles through town in a fire truck, I got to see just how important Santa was for our children.
Last year, I was grateful to see many reach out and help those around them, even in the face of adversity. I was also grateful that American Fork City could participate in assisting people.
As one of our residents told me, “Thanks for helping us hold it together.” In addition to providing the basic services in new ways, the American Fork fought hard to keep the simple things going, whether it was giving our residents a book, a meal, an activity, a glass of water or a smile.
Let us build on what we learned last year, and make 2021 an even better year, individually and collectively.