Like many of you, I have many fond memories of Thanksgiving as a kid.
The aromas wafting from the kitchen, the smiles, the buzz of conversation and laughter from family and friends, the anticipation of eating too much and following it up with pie, and of course, the traditions we observe just for this one day.
As Thanksgiving approaches and we finalize our plans — and alter those plans to accommodate the unexpected guest of COVID-19 — I’ve been reflecting on a particular Thanksgiving tradition we have continued in our family.
Growing up, every year, as part of our Thanksgiving dinner, my parents would place three candy corns on our plates. After sitting at the table, each person was required to say three things they were grateful for, one gratitude per candy corn, before we started dinner.
I remember, as a kid, being annoyed by the three pieces of candy separating me from the feast on the table I had smelt cooking the whole day. As you can imagine, it was hard at that age to think of three things I was grateful for, and at the time, I didn’t understand the lesson I was being taught from my parents.
It was after a few more Thanksgivings, and a bit of growing up, that I began to appreciate what my parents were instilling in me: the importance of introspection to fully realize what I was grateful for.
This candy corn tradition was something I once fought against but have long since embraced. All my kids have grown up with three little candy corns on their Thanksgiving plates.
As I have considered over my life the things I’ve been grateful for, and the things my siblings — and then my children — have been grateful for, I have noticed a pattern.
It seems to me the most common candy corn of gratitude was that of a person’s relationship with God. The second candy corn of gratitude was their relationship with friends and family. It was on the last and final candy corn that people seemed to mention more recent and specific moments to be grateful for.
This has taught me that what matters most in our lives are not the tangibles but the relationships with God, with family and with friends.
This Thanksgiving will be different, no doubt. There may be people missing from the dinner table, traditions may not feel quite the same, and it may be difficult to come up with three things we’re grateful for. But I feel if we take a moment to reflect, we’ll realize things we’re grateful for that are often overlooked.
Things like our healthcare workers, mail couriers, food service professionals, teachers and others who are providing services that help make our lives a little more normal in a time that is anything but.
This Thanksgiving, let’s reflect on the things we have and not dwell on the things we are missing. So, what are your three candy corns of gratitude?