Question: My pole beans are getting taller than the trellis I planted them by. Should I cut them back, make my trellis taller or is it OK to just leave them? I don’t want to ruin them.
Answer: You can actually use any of those options with your pole beans.
- Adding more height to your trellis would be the most work and expense. Your pole beans will continue to grow and will most likely outgrow the added trellis, too.
- You can cut the pole bean vines back to the height of your trellis. It may temporarily stunt their growth, and you’ll miss out on a few beans, but the vines should recover and still be productive. The vines will probably still grow past the trellis again.
- You can do nothing. If you just leave the vines alone, they’ll weave and twine along the top of the trellis and also hang down. It might be more work to harvest because the bean vines can become crowded, but the vines will be very productive.
Pole beans can continue to flower and set pods right up until the first frost if they are given good care. Water deeply every three to seven days, depending on the weather and your soil type, watch for pests like spider mites and bean beetles, keep the pods picked as they mature and you’ll enjoy delicious green beans clear into the fall.
Question: My neighbor says it’s better to spray my vegetable garden at the end of the day. Why would it matter when I spray?
Answer: There are a couple of reasons why you might want to spray your garden in the evening instead of spraying earlier in the day.
- Some pesticides can scorch plant leaves if the spray is still wet when air temperatures are high. Apply sprays that contain oils or soaps when you know they will dry before it’s hot.
- Protecting your garden’s pollinators is another reason for spraying in the evening. Bees are most active in the morning and headed to bed by evening. You’re not as likely to find bees and other pollinators in the area where you’re spraying if you wait until evening.
- There are also some pest control products that are harmful to bees while the spray is wet, but safe for bees once the spray is dry.
Question: A lot of my peaches have pits that cracked open and the insides are gross. What happened? What can I do to fix this so it doesn’t happen again next year?
Answer: This looks like a disorder called split pit. During peach development certain things can cause the pit to split. This can let in insects and decay fungi. Some varieties are more prone to split pits than others. There are a few things that can contribute to split pits in peaches:
- Over-thinning — Thin to about one peach every 6 inches, then watch the tree and remove a few more peaches near the ends of branches if the load seems too heavy later in the season.
- Over-watering — Fruit trees should be watered deeply, but only once a week during the heat of summer and less often in the spring and fall.
- Avoid over-fertilizing or fertilizing too close to harvest — Apply nitrogen in the early spring — one ounce of actual nitrogen per year of tree age up to, but not more than, one-half pound of actual nitrogen per tree. Do not fertilize later in the growing season.
There are other things, some of them beyond your control, that can also contribute to the problem, like winter injury, high heat, freeze injury to fruit during the spring, excess soil moisture in the spring followed by dry soils in the summer and trunk injury.