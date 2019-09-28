Question: How can I tell if my pumpkins and banana squash are ready to pick?
Answer: Pumpkins and winter squash like acorn, banana and butternut squash need to be cured for best flavor and long storage during the winter.
There are a few things you should look for before you pick your pumpkins or winter squash:
- The rind, or skin, should be tough.
- They should have lost their glossy appearance and may feel waxy.
- If you can easily scratch into the rind with a fingernail the squash isn’t ready.
- Also check the stem; it should be very hard and dry.
- Try to press your thumbnail into the stem. If you leave a dent or watery mark, the pumpkin or squash isn’t ready for harvest.
It’s fine to leave your squash and pumpkins on the vines until there has been a light frost. This will give them as much time as possible to mature and improve their flavor, but don’t leave them in the garden if a hard freeze is expected.
Use a pair of pruners or a sharp knife when your winter squash and pumpkins are ready to pick so that you don’t break the stems away from the squash or pumpkins. Without their stems, they won’t store as long. If you accidentally break away any stems or damage the rind on any of your pumpkins or squash, you’ll want to use those damaged ones first.
Let the squash air cure in a warm, dry place with good air circulation for a couple of weeks before putting them in a somewhat cool, dry storage area. About 50-55 degrees would be ideal. Pumpkins and squash can decay quickly at refrigerator temperatures, so don’t keep them in a cold storage room. It’s best if you don’t stack them in deep layers. Check your stored vegetables frequently.
Question: Is it too late to spray the bindweed (Morning Glory) in my lawn?
Answer: No, fall is a good time to spray perennial weeds, so you should still get good results if you spray the bindweed now.
As long as there are still healthy, green leaves to spray and our daytime temperatures are mild and cool, but not too cold, your lawn weed killer should have some effect. Morning Glory can be tough to get rid of, though. It may take more than one year of fall spraying to reduce the appearance of bindweed in your lawn.
Question: Can I plant bulbs now or should I wait a few more weeks?
Answer: Fall is the time to plant bulbs that bloom in the spring, like daffodils, tulips, alliums and snowdrops, so yes, you can get started on your planting now. All these flowering bulbs do well in our area and provide color from late winter through the end of spring.
Spring flowering bulbs do best in well-drained parts of the garden where the plants will get at least a half day of sunshine. Choose bulbs that are firm and discard any that have mold or soft spots. In general, the larger the bulb, the deeper it should be planted. Check the labels on your bulb packages for instructions about planting depth and spacing for the type of bulb you’re planting.
For the best blooms, leave the green foliage of your bulbs uncut for as long as you can after you deadhead the faded blooms. Those green leaves will continue to produce energy that will be stored in the bulbs to produce blooms for the next year. Once the leaves have begun to yellow and dry you can cut them off at the soil line.