Question: My lawn is burning up in the heat. Can I put on some nitrogen to help it green up and grow?
In general, it’s best if we don’t fertilize stressed plants, especially water-stressed or heat-stressed plants, and that includes our lawns.
The lawns in our area are cool-season lawns — they grow best in the spring and fall, and try to take a break during the hottest part of the summer.
Nitrogen will push vigorous green growth, and that’s not what your lawn needs to do during hot weather. The best thing you can do for your lawn right now is to hold off on the nitrogen for several more weeks so that your lawn can wait out the heat for a little longer.
If your lawn looks like it is burning up, the first thing to do is take a closer look at your watering.
Are you watering for just a few minutes every day or are you watering deeply, but only every few days? Deep, less frequent watering is best for our lawns. It encourages deeper rooting, which will help your lawn deal with the heat a little better.
Have you checked your sprinkler system? First, run your sprinklers while you watch, checking each zone. Are there sprinklers that are tilted? Do you see any sprinklers that aren’t popping up all the way or that are blocked by other plants? Are you getting good head-to-head coverage or is the sprinkler spray only “meeting in the middle?” Do you see a lot of misting and small droplets billowing up into the air while the sprinklers run?
Make sure everything is working well — the right nozzles in your sprinklers, nice, coarse droplets that fall onto the lawn instead of blowing away, good head-to-head coverage.
If everything seems to be working well and you’re watering deeply, but not too frequently, but you’re still having problems, you may need to watch your sprinklers run at the time of day or night that they normally run. Water pressure can be different at different times of the day or night and that can affect how well your sprinkler system works. You may need to water earlier or later, or adjust the number of minutes you run each zone.
If you’re still seeing problems with your lawn after giving your watering program a good checkup, you can send photos of your lawn to gardenhelp@usu.edu so that we can take a look and check for patterns in the lawn that show up with certain diseases or pests.
Question: What is wrong with my zucchini? Some of them started to grow and then got wrinkled and shrunken.
This looks like a pollination problem. If a flower isn’t pollinated very well, the fruit can be deformed, shriveled or even drop off the plant.
Look carefully at the photo. You can see that several fruits in a row had a problem, but you were able to harvest a couple of nice fruits before that and the fruits that came on after that are doing fine. Something may have happened about a week before you noticed this problem that affected the pollinators in your garden. Did you spray a pesticide? Did anything unusual happen in your garden?
Avoid using pesticides in your garden as much as possible, and when you do need to spray, use the softest option available and do it in the evening when bees are done foraging for the day. That way the spray will at least be dry before bees are back in the garden in the morning.
Question: Our redbud tree hasn’t dropped its seed pods yet. What should we do? Should we trim them off?
If you’re talking about seed pods from last year, that would indicate a problem with the health of the branches with the persistent seed pods. Do those branches have leaves, or are they bare except for the old seed pods? If there are no leaves, the twigs on the branch are brittle and there isn’t any green tissue under the bark when you scratch it, the branch is dead and should be removed with proper pruning.
If you’re concerned about seed pods from this year’s flowers, it’s a little early for Redbuds to drop those seed pods. There’s no need to trim or prune out the pods. Give the seed pods time to mature and they should drop off on their own.