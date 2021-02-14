Question: When I planted my favorite lettuce, just like usual, last year, about half of the seeds didn’t come up even though the package says the germination rate was supposed to be 93%. I still have enough seeds for this year, so what can I do to for better germination this time?
Answer: There are a few reasons why seeds might not germinate. Sometimes it’s because you didn’t follow the directions on the seed packet — planted too deeply or in soil that was still too cold. But poor germination can also be because of a problem with the seeds themselves.
As seeds age, their viability (their ability to germinate in the right conditions) declines. Some species decline more quickly than others. For example, sweet corn, parsley and chive seeds may germinate very poorly after just a year or two in storage while beets, lettuce and melons can germinate well for several years if they are stored properly. If your seeds were more than 4 or 5 years old, that may be why you had poor germination.
The way you store your seeds can also affect how well they do in your garden. Seed vigor — how well a seed (and seedling) does once it germinates — declines more quickly if the storage conditions aren’t what they should be.
To keep the vigor and viability of your seeds at their best you’ll want to protect them from humidity and high temperatures — inside a mason jar or air-tight storage container in the fridge works well. If your lettuce seeds have been spending their time in a cardboard box on a shelf in your tool shed between garden seasons, that could be the source of the problem.
You noticed that your lettuce seeds had a germination rate on the packet. You can easily test the germination of the remaining seeds yourself to see if they still have what it takes for your garden. All you need is your seeds, a few paper towels, a plastic bag and a warm place to keep your test for a few days.
Moisten a few layers of paper towel and lay them flat.
Count out 25 seeds and put them in rows on one half of the layered paper towels. Fold the other side of the towels over the seeds, tuck the paper towels and seeds loosely into a plastic bag and set the bag in a warm spot.
Check your seeds every few days. Some species germinate in just a few days, but others may take a few weeks. Your seed packet should tell you what to expect. Keep track of how many seeds germinate and once you haven’t seen any new germination for several days, you can do a little math to determine the germination rate.
If the rate of your seed test is lower than the rate on the packet, you’ll need to sow your seeds more thickly than recommended on the packet. If the percentage from your seed test is very low, you’ll come out ahead to discard the seed packet and start over with fresh seed.
Question: I just had a tree removed due to it being a very messy tree. It was a flowering pear. It would drop little tiny pears all over my yard and then get tracked into my house so that is why I had it removed. I want to replace it with a tree that doesn’t drop stuff that gets tracked into my house. Can you recommend a clean tree for me to plant?
Answer: I’m afraid there aren’t any trees that are completely “clean.” Every tree drops something, even if it’s only leaves or needles. Most trees drop some kind of flower parts and can also drop some kind of fruit. Even conifers that we think of as flowerless will have cones that eventually drop.
If you want to avoid having sticky or messy fruit tracked into your house, your best bet is to choose either a male tree or a tree with a dry fruit. Oak trees and acorns are one example of a tree with a dry fruit that won’t stick to shoes and be carried onto your carpet.
Another option is to choose a tree whose fruits are described as “persistent.” Persistent fruits stay on the tree into the winter instead of dropping from the tree when they’re mature.
Persistent fruits provide winter interest and color and also provide winter food for local birds. Some trees have persistent fruits that are very small, or fruits that dry out during the fall and winter instead of remaining flesh and messy.