Question: I usually plant some peas every week or two during the spring so that I can harvest peas for longer. This year I will be gone when I should do my second and third plantings. Is there a way to plant them and delay their germination for at least a little while?
Answer: Wouldn’t it be nice if we could just get our gardens completely planted whenever it’s convenient and then flip a magical switch when we’re ready for everything to start growing? Unfortunately, there isn’t a magical garden switch we can use, but there is a way for you to stretch out your garden pea harvest even though you can’t be home to do the second and third plantings.
Peas are one of my favorite vegetables, so I plant them every year. I’ve tried many different varieties and learned that those varieties of peas have different “days to harvest,” the number of days the variety needs after planting before it will be ready for harvesting. There are varieties that will be ready in about 51-54 days, others that need about 70 days to be ready, plus many varieties in between. By planting a few different varieties before you leave on your trip, you’ll have a succession of harvests after the first variety is ready.
Once that earliest variety has stopped flowering and setting pea pods you can pull those plants and use that space for a warm-season vegetable crop so that you’ll get the most from your garden space.
Question: We have two established thornless blackberry bushes growing in a raised bed where we want to raise the soil level about a foot. I don’t think they will survive digging them out, filling in the dirt and replanting them. I’d like to just fill the dirt in around them with the hope that the stems will develop roots and survive being buried.
I’ve heard that you can cut off Blackberry shoots, place them in potting soil, and they’ll grow roots. So it seems like they should be able to survive having the lower 12 inches of their stems being buried even better than if the stems were cut off and stuck in the dirt without roots to start with. Will the plants survive, or would this not be good for them?
Answer: Blackberry plants are actually pretty easy to transplant, but they don’t root very well from cuttings, so your plants are much more likely to survive if you transplant them instead of just adding the extra soil over their crowns.
To transplant your blackberries with the best chance of success, get your project done right away while your plants are dormant. Cut back the floricanes (last year’s growth), dig up the crowns, and then get them re-planted and watered in really well right away. Don’t let the crowns and roots dry out while you’re working.
Raising the soil level that much can be a bit tricky. It’s important to spread a few inches of new soil down over the soil in your raised bed first and till the upper few inches of the old and new soil together before adding the rest of the soil. Otherwise, you may have drainage problems because of the abrupt interface between the different soils.
Even though blackberry cuttings don’t root very well, there is an easy way to get rooted transplants. It’s a simple technique called tip layering. Secure some primocane tips (this year’s growth) on or into the soil with landscape fabric pins, drip emitter stakes or something similar. It won’t take them very long to develop roots where they touch the soil. Once there are good roots you can cut the rooted tips away from the canes and transplant them into containers or directly into your garden.
Question: Is it too late to prune roses? My bushes got dense and tangled last year but I didn’t get out and prune them a few weeks ago when I should have. Now the canes are covered with lots of little shoots. Should I skip pruning this year or is it OK to go ahead and prune?
Answer: Go ahead and prune, as soon as you can. It’s better to get the bushes cleaned up and thinned out even though you’ll be pruning out some new growth. The bushes will be easier to take care of this summer if you get them back into manageable shape this spring.