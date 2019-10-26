Last week, we talked about whether or not to try moving a tree on your own. This week we’ll cover the basics for anyone who’s decided they want to move a tree.
Once you’re ready to move your tree there are a few things you’ll need:
- A sharp shovel (or two)
- A large tarp, piece of burlap or something similar
- Twine or rope
- A friend (or two)
- A wheelbarrow, cart or dolly
Your goal is to move the largest root ball you can manage without injuring yourself or damaging the root ball. If the root ball breaks apart while you’re moving it, the tree probably won’t survive the move.
How to move the tree
Water the tree a few days before you plan to move it, unless we’ve been having wet weather. This will help the root ball to hold together when you lift it from the soil.
Use your shovel to make a trench or vertical cuts about 18 inches down into the soil all the way around the tree about 8-12 inches away from the trunk for every inch of trunk caliper. Angle your shovel in under the tree to round out the bottom of the root ball. Carefully tip the root ball to one side and tuck your tarp as far under the root ball as you can. Carefully roll the root ball back onto the tarp and pull the tarp up tightly around the root ball and use your twine or rope to secure the tarp and root ball.
Before you lift your tree, get a rough measurement of the size of the root ball. Dig your new planting hole at least two to three times wider and not quite as deep as the root ball. The top of the root ball should end up at ground level or slightly above that after planting. It is important that your tree doesn’t get planted any deeper in the ground than it is right now. You can remove a little more soil from the hole at the last minute if you need to, but if your hole is too deep, the tree could settle through any soil that you try to add back.
Lift the tree out of the hole — without lifting it by the trunk — and move your tree to its new location. Carefully lay the tree next to the planting hole, remove the tarp and gently roll or scoot the root ball into the planting hole. Once you have the tree positioned the way you want it, you can backfill the hole with the soil you took out of the hole. Poke your shovel handle into the soil to remove any air pockets.
Water the tree in thoroughly, add more soil if the backfill soil has settled and water in again. Don’t fertilize the tree for at least a year after moving it.
Question: We planted some ornamental grass this spring. It’s dry and brown now, but it still looks nice. How long can we leave the grass without cutting it back?
Answer: Dried ornamental grass is a nice addition to a fall and winter landscape. You don’t need to cut back your ornamental grass until it starts to look unattractive and broken down by snow, or until early spring when new growth will begin. Whichever comes first.
To remove the old grass blades, cut them back to just an inch or two of stubble. Don’t wait for lots of new growth. You do want to get the job done no later than when you see the first little green shoots of the new season.