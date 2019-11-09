Question: How do I take care of potted amaryllis bulbs for the holidays?
Answer: Potted amaryllis bulbs are showing up in holiday displays at local nurseries and stores now. If you’re tempted to bring one home, here are some tips for having a beautiful floral display for the holiday season.
Plant your amaryllis bulb root-side down, but don’t completely cover the bulb with planting mix. About one-third of the bulb should be above the soil.
Water it in well after planting, but after that the soil shouldn’t be kept wet. Evenly moist soil is best.
Amaryllis should be kept in a bright room where the air temperature is comfortably cool. Once the flower stalk starts growing, give the pot a quarter turn every few days to encourage the plant to grow straight. If you neglect this, the stem could lean towards a bright window as it grows.
Once the flowers at the top of your amaryllis fade, you have two choices. You can either discard the plant or give it good care and enjoy it as a houseplant.
Q: I’m cleaning out my garage and I’d like to move some garden and lawn chemicals to a shed. Some of the containers are a few years old. Are they worth hanging on to?
A: There isn’t a single “use by” date for pesticides. Different products have different shelf lives, so the first thing to do is read the labels. You might find the answers you need there. If that doesn’t help you, you can call the customer service number on the label and get a recommendation for that specific product.
Some yard and garden chemicals will have visible changes that you can see, such as altered color, thickening, clumping, etc., when they are no longer usable. If you see any changes like those, set the product aside in a safe place until you can properly dispose of it.
You should keep in mind that most pesticides (weed killers, insecticides and fungicides) have upper and lower temperature limits for storage. Read the label for storage temperature information. Any location that might freeze in the winter or overheat in the summer is not a good place to store your yard and garden chemicals, so an outdoor shed probably isn’t the right place for them. Also, make sure that your storage place is out of reach of pets and children.
If you need to throw out some of those products, read the label for instructions on how that product should be handled. Some products can be put in a trash can, but other products may need special disposal. If any of your pesticides need special handling, you can set them aside and bring them to Utah County’s Household Hazardous Waste Collection day. The collection day is usually held during the first half of April and you can check on the Utah County Health Department website early next spring for the specific date.