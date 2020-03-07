Question: I’m going to grow a cool season garden this spring and I think it’s time to prepare the soil. Is it better for the soil to be wet or dry when I rototill my garden?
Answer: It’s better for the soil to be just a little moist. Tilling the soil when it is too wet or dry will damage the structure of the soil and can actually make the soil more difficult to work with, so you’ll want to avoid rototilling the garden when it is wet or when it is very dry.
You can check the soil moisture by squeezing a handful of soil.
• If the soil holds together and doesn’t break apart if you drop it, it is too wet.
• If the soil doesn’t hold together at all, it is too dry.
• If the soil holds together but breaks apart into many smaller clumps, it is just right.
You’ll see examples of too dry, too wet and just right in this story’s photos.
If your garden soil is too dry, you can water and then wait a few days. If your soil is too wet, you should wait for a few more days of dry weather before doing anything with the soil. If rain or snow is in the forecast, you can cover that area of your garden with a tarp or inexpensive plastic drop cloth until the weather improves enough to let the soil continue drying. Covering the soil can also help if your soil is just right, but rain or snow are going to delay your soil prep and planting.
Of course, you can also garden successfully without doing any rototilling. Lots of gardeners grow in low or no-till gardens. They save turning the soil with a shovel or rototilling for those times when they need to incorporate large amounts of soil amendments like compost into the soil.
Q: We spilled some water softener pellets in the shrub and flower bed by our driveway last fall and didn’t get it cleaned up very well. Will this cause problems for our plants next year?
A: This will most likely be a problem for your shrubs and flowers. When the pellets were first spilled you might have been able to remove almost all of them with some thorough scooping and sifting. After sitting in the soil all winter those pellets have had a chance to dissolve and soak into the soil.
There isn’t a soil amendment that will “counteract” the salt. You’ll need to do something to remove the salt from the soil around your plants. There are two basic ways to deal with this problem.
Once the soil has thawed you can water very heavily every few days for a couple of weeks to leach the salt farther down into the soil, basically washing the salt away and down below your plants’ root zones. If you want to amend the soil in that area with compost after the leaching, be careful that you don’t stir the deeper, salty soil back into the upper soil and compost.
If you don’t feel confident about leaching that area another option is to grow plants in that area in containers such as whiskey barrels or other large containers for a few years. Or you could try building some deep raised beds to lift your plants above the salty soil and fill those beds with a mix of compost and nearby soil that isn’t salty.
Removing and replacing the soil isn’t a practical solution. The salt has probably spread out wider than the original spill and also moved down into the soil. If you do decide to replace the soil, make sure that you mix a layer of new soil into the soil at the bottom and sides of the hole you’ve made so that there isn’t an abrupt change of soil types. This will help you avoid water drainage problems in that area.
You will probably see some salt damage with the shrubs and perennials in that bed, as they’ve already been dealing with the high salt levels. If the salt hasn’t damaged their roots too badly, they may recover over time once you’ve leached the salt out of the soil. From now on, deep, infrequent watering during the growing season will help to keep the salt away from their roots.