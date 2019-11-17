Question: We’re new to Utah and don’t know what to expect this winter. Is there anything we should do to protect the trees and shrubs in our yard?
Answer: Winter conditions can create problems for trees and shrubs. Snowfall can damage or break the branches of evergreens, and snow cover on the ground provides shelter for hungry rodents looking for tender bark on younger trees and shrubs.
The branches of trees and shrubs like arborvitae and upright junipers can be damaged by the weight of snow that collects on the foliage, causing them to bend. This is a common problem for these plants when they are grown near the eves of homes where snow and ice from the roof can land on the plants. Branches may break or be permanently bent, or the tree or shrub can split.
You can prevent this kind of damage by wrapping the trees and shrubs with strips of burlap or another sturdy fabric that will help to hold the branches together. There are also special breathable bags made just for protecting arborvitae, junipers and young cedars. If you decide to improvise your own covering for your evergreen tree or shrub, it’s important to use breathable materials.
Rabbits and rodents such as mice and voles can feed on tender tree bark during the winter. If we have snow cover this winter, the snow will provide protections for small rodents. Sometimes, the bark damage can extend into the wood of the tree.
Making collars from hardware cloth can help to exclude these pests. The hardware cloth should be a small mesh and should extend from the soil line to several inches above the average snow cover for your area. It can help to extend the hardware cloth out over the soil at the trunk, to discourage tunneling under the metal mesh.
Avoid piling shoveled snow up around the trunks of your trees and shrubs.
Q: I’m finally getting my garden supplies put away. I have some leftover seeds that I’m not sure what to do with. Most of them are from this year, but a few packets are from last year.
A: Whether or not you should keep your seeds will depend on what kind of seeds they are. Most vegetable seeds and many flower seeds will be viable for at least a few years, but there are some that have a short storage life.
Storage: No matter what kind of seeds you’re storing, you’ll want to keep them in a cool or cold, dark location. Protect the seeds from moisture by putting them in a zip-close plastic bag, used canning jars or some other airtight container. The better the conditions, the longer the seeds will last. It’s also a good idea to keep your seeds in storage conditions like this whenever you aren’t using them. Setting the seed packets on a shelf in a shed or garage during the summer will shorten their storage life, so get your seeds out of storage, get them planted and tuck your leftover seeds right back into storage the same day, if you can.
Storage life: In general, sweet corn and onions have a short storage life. The seeds of most of our favorite herbs also decline more quickly. Seeds from the squash/cucumber/melon family seem to do well for several years with good storage conditions.
Germination test: You can do your own germination test early next spring by putting 10 seeds on a moist paper towel, rolling the towel and tucking it into a plastic bag. Put the towel in a warm location and check for germination every few days. Depending on how many seeds germinate, you’ll know whether you can plant as usual, plant more heavily or replace the seeds with a fresh supply.