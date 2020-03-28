Question: How early can I plant tomatoes if they have a cap over them?
Answer: Tomatoes are traditionally planted out into the garden in mid-May, once the soil has warmed a bit and the weather is mild. They are tender plants. Not only will they not tolerate frost, they can also be damaged by temperatures that are just a few degrees above freezing.
There is more to getting tomatoes to do well in the garden than just protecting them from frost. If you set them out too early while the soil is still cold, they’ll need more than a small cap to protect them. You’ll also need to do something to help the soil around the plants to warm up a bit. A low tunnel of poly film or heavier-weight row cover will be better than the small plant caps that you see at the plant nursery.
If you can provide your plants with reliable protection from chilling overnight temperatures and frost you can probably set them out in your garden about two to three weeks early. The better your frost protections and the more attention you give to your early transplants, the more likely you are to enjoy a nice crop of tomatoes this summer.
If you decide to wait and plant your tomatoes at the end of April or early May with just a light protective covering, start keeping an eye on the 10-14-day weather forecast starting in late April. You’re looking for frost-free days. If you’re going to plant sooner using heavy row covers, low tunnels or some other reliable protection, watch for overnight temperatures that don’t dip below about 30 degrees.
You’ll also need to pay attention to the daytime temperatures and weather if you’re protecting your tomatoes with row covers, low tunnels or caps, as things can heat up pretty quickly inside those coverings on sunny days. Lift the caps or open the ends of row covers or tunnels to let out excess heat, if needed.
Q: What is the best way to grow lettuce? I planted some last summer but most of it didn’t come up and the ones that did didn’t taste very good.
A: Lettuce is a cool season crop and grows best in cool weather. Established seedling will tolerate light frost, but not a deep overnight freeze. You can plant lettuce from mid-March through the end of April. Most lettuce becomes bitter once the weather gets hot, so the sooner you get it started in the garden the better.
Lettuce doesn’t germinate very well in hot weather, and that may be one of the reasons you had poor germination. The seeds are also small, so they only need a shallow covering of soil, but that thin layer of soil can dry out quickly. It’s important to check the soil moisture once or twice a day until the seeds germinate.
You might have more success this year if you start your lettuce indoors and then transplant it out in the garden after the seedlings have a few leaves. You’ll want to give your lettuce seedlings the same bright light and careful care that you would give to any of your indoor seedlings.
Q: I know that plants can get viruses because my squash had a virus last year, but that isn’t the same as the coronavirus, right? The vegetables in my community garden plot won’t get infected if one of the other gardeners is sick. The vegetables will be safe to eat, am I right?
A: Yes, you are right. There are many viruses in the plant world, but they are not the same as the coronavirus.
The coronavirus won’t get into, or infect, the vegetables in your garden plot, but that doesn’t mean it can’t get on your vegetables. Food safety experts have advised that just like always, you’ll want to do the same things all good gardeners and produce shoppers do- wash your fruits and vegetables with fresh, running water and always wash your hands when you’ve been out in your garden or out at the grocery store.