Question: What is the best way to deadhead the perennials in my flowerbed?
Answer: Deadheading, or removing spent or fading flowers, is an important part of keeping flowerbeds looking good. Removing faded flowers does more than just keep your plantings looking fresh and tidy. Seed production takes a lot of energy.
If you remove spent flowers frequently, your plants can use that energy for a few more blossoms, or more root or top growth instead. If you have flowers that tend to reseed easily, deadheading will also cut down on unwanted volunteer seedlings. Not every flowering perennial will bloom again later in the season, but for the species that do, deadheading is very important if you want to see a second flush of flowers.
The best way to deadhead will depend on the plant, but there are a few things that apply to any flowering annual or perennial.
Deadheading is best done when blooms first begin to fade instead of waiting until all the flowers on your plants are shriveled. Most flower gardeners find it easier to deadhead for just a few minutes at a time, but on a regular schedule. Instead of using scissors, get a pair of small pruners; they’ll make the job easier and reduce muscle fatigue in your hands. Keeping a small bucket or basket handy for the dead flower heads will also make the job faster.
Don’t just clip or pop the faded flower off of its stem. Cut off both the flower and stem. That way you won’t end up with a perennial that’s covered with green stems instead of flowers. For most flowers, you’ll want to cut their stems back to the closest fresh flower buds. For flowering shrubs in your perennial beds, like roses, you should make your cut just above the point where you find a healthy, full-sized leaf on the stem. Some perennials have flowers on single stems, without other buds or leaves. Flowers like this should be cut as far down on the stem as you can.
Question: While I was making jam, I found a black bug in a couple of apricots. The bugs look like really tiny beetles. The apricots looked fine and there aren’t many left on the tree now, but I wonder if these bugs are going to be a problem next year. Is there something I should be doing about them?
Answer: This could be a sap beetle. Sap beetles are very small and they like over-ripe fruits and vegetables. Both adult beetles and larvae can feed on the produce in your garden and home orchard.
Since sap beetles are attracted to over-ripe fruits and vegetables, the most useful thing you can do now is to keep your fruits and your garden vegetables harvested when they are ready. Don’t leave over-ripe fruit on trees or on the ground under trees. Pick berries frequently and also remove any berries that are past their prime. Keep vegetables like squash, tomatoes and corn harvested as they mature. Clean up and discard or compost any fruits and veggies that have gotten too mature.
This fall, do a thorough cleanup in the garden and under any fruit trees. Adult sap beetles will overwinter under plant debris, so make sure the garden is cleaned out at the end of the season.
Next year, do basic pest management in your orchard and garden. Sap beetles generally get into fruits and vegetables through the damage caused by other pests. Remove any damaged fruits and vegetables as soon as you see them so that they won’t be available for feeding and egg-laying by sap beetles.