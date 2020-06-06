Question: There is something happening with my garlic. Some of my plants have a thick stem growing out of the middle. The stems are curling. What are these things?
Answer: They’re called garlic scapes, and they’re delicious.
Garlic scapes are the inflorescence — the flower stalk — of the hard-necked garlic plant. They begin to emerge in the mid spring and as they grow, they will twist, curl or loop. A flower cluster and small bulblets will develop on the end of the scapes if you leave them alone. If you cut them off while the scapes are young you’ll have tender scapes for soups, salads, omelettes and sautés, plus bigger garlic heads to harvest sometime in mid to late June
If you want to cook with the garlic scapes, don’t leave them on your plants for more than a few days because they get woody and lose their flavor as they mature. To harvest the scapes, use a pair of scissors to cut them off as far down as you can without cutting off a leaf. Pop the cut ends of the scapes into a jar of water or tuck them into a plastic bag and refrigerate them until you’re ready to use them.
You don’t need to do anything special to your garlic plants after you harvest the scapes. Keep up the deep, infrequent watering until you see the tops begin to yellow and dry out. Once you see the tops start to yellow, it’s time to stop watering and begin harvesting.
Q: My lawn has round patches of thick, stiff grass. The grass has wide blades and sticks up taller than the rest of the lawn a few days after I mow it. I dug out a patch last year and put in new sod, but the thick grass came back. What is it and how can I get rid of the patches without killing my lawn?
A: This is a very common problem in lawns. There are many, many species of grass that we don’t want in our lawns, and they can thrive in the same conditions we provide for our Kentucky bluegrass, Perennial ryegrass and Fescue lawns. Sometimes, seeds of these weedy grasses are blown into our lawns, or bits and pieces of these weeds are carried in on lawn care equipment or during other activities. Once they get established, they can be very difficult to control.
Prevention is the best control for lawn weeds, including grassy weeds. A thick, healthy lawn makes it more difficult for weeds to get established, so good lawn care is important. Water deeply but infrequently, fertilize in spring and fall, and mow your lawn 3-3½” tall. A healthy lawn can also help disguise grassy weeds.
There aren’t any weed killers that will kill grassy weeds like this one without also killing your lawn grass. If you want to try to control the problem with an herbicide, you will need to accept some lawn damage as well.
You can try using a grass killer or a product with the active ingredient glyphosate to kill the unwanted grass. First mow the grass, then give the lawn a few days to grow. The grassy weed will grow faster than the lawn, so once it’s tall enough you can apply your herbicide with a foam paintbrush or by pulling a cheap cotton-jersey glove over a nitrile glove and applying the herbicide with your fingertips. Either way, you’ll still damage some lawn grass, just not as much as if you try to spot spray. Those damaged spots can be re-seeded this September to help them fill in again.
You can also try digging out weedy grasses that grow in clumps. You’ll have to dig out several inches beyond the clump and several inches below the clump. Even then, there may be sprigs of grass that you miss, so you’ll need to watch and take action right away if you see new growth.
Or you can take the most common and most simple approach — mow more often. That clump of grass won’t be as obvious if you do an extra mowing before you have your friends over for a backyard BBQ.