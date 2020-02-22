Question: I know I’m supposed to clean nursery pots and 4-packs if I want to reuse them. What is the best way to do that?
Answer: Reusing pots and 4-packs is one way to save a little money if you like to start your own transplants for your garden. If the used pots aren’t sanitized first, they can carry diseases that might have infected the previous plants to your new plants. There are three basic steps a gardener should follow to get their used containers ready to use again.
First, rinse off any loose potting soil and plant debris. You’re going to give your containers a sanitizing soak, and you don’t want anything between your pots and the soak.
Second, make a 10% bleach solution in a deep sink, bucket or other large container (nine parts water to one part bleach = a 10% solution). Put your rinsed pots and 4-packs into the bleach solution, make sure they are completely submerged and let them soak.
Third, rinse all your pots and 4-packs well and let them air dry.
Now is a fine time to be getting your containers and 4-packs ready, but keep in mind that you don’t have to wait until it’s time to start your transplants before you sanitize your containers. You can take care of this right after you’ve moved all your transplants out to the garden this year and store your nice, clean containers until you need them again next season. You’ll be all ready to go once you want to start those seeds.
Question: What is the best way to get my small greenhouse ready for the season? Last year things went really well, and I want to avoid problems and have another good year this season.
Answer: The most important thing to do before you start using your greenhouse again is to get everything clean.
Check your greenhouse floor for weeds, moss, algae or old plant debris. All these things can harbor insects and diseases, so you should clean out everything. Giving your greenhouse this fresh start every year is very important! Keeping the floor clean and controlling weeds is important throughout your greenhouse season.
The other surfaces in your greenhouse should also be cleaned and sanitized. You didn’t say what materials your greenhouse and benches are made of, so we’ll have to stick with basic, general advice. There are several products made for safely cleaning surfaces inside your greenhouse, but you should avoid using most of the household cleaners that you might use inside your home; they might damage greenhouse surfaces or even affect the health of the plants you bring in.
Also take a few minutes to hose off the outside of the greenhouse. Dust and leaves can settle on the roof of the greenhouse. Washing off the roof will make sure you’re getting the most sunlight possible in your greenhouse.
Does your greenhouse have automatic vents? Making sure the vents are working properly will prevent overheating and plant damage on sunny days.
Are there screens on the door, windows or vents? Check all the screens to make sure they still fit snugly into their frames and also mend any breaks and tears in the screening material. This will help to reduce the number of insects that get into your greenhouse during the season.
