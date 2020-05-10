We’re answering some onion and potato questions today.
Question: Can I still plant onions?
Answer: It depends on what kind of onions you want to grow. It’s too late to plant sweet onions or storage onions, which are best started from seed from mid-March to mid-April, or with sets or transplants from early through late April. You can still start green onions, though, because you don’t need them to form a bulb. Start them from onion sets and begin harvesting once they’ve reached a good size. Onion seed packets that are labeled as “bunching onions” can be started in the early spring, as they thrive in cooler weather.
Q: Can I grow potatoes in rocky soil?
A: It all depends on just how rocky your soil is. If your soil is very rocky, you might end up with misshapen tubers. You might consider making a temporary raised growing area on top of the soil or trying large containers or some of the “grow bags” that have become popular in the last several years.
Q: How deep will potatoes grow in my garden?
A: The roots of your potato plants will grow several inches down into the soil, but the tubers (technically underground stems) will not form any deeper than the seed potato that you plant. That is one reason gardeners mound up soil around the plants for the first few weeks as they grow.
Q: Is it too late to plant potatoes?
A: Potatoes are usually planted about two to three weeks before our last frost. Depending on the year and where your garden is in our county, this will be sometime in April through the beginning of May. If you already have your seed potato, you have nothing to lose by trying.
Q: My apricot tree has places with sap coming out. I’m pretty sure that’s bad? Is there a spray that will fix it or make the tree produce more fruit?
A: You’re right; oozing or gummy sap on your tree is not a good thing. The catch-all name for this symptom is “gummosis” and there are a few common causes for the problem. There isn’t a spray that will cure the problem, but depending on the cause, there are some things you may be able to do to help your tree.
If the oozing or gumming is on the lower trunk or soil line, there’s a good chance the tree has Greater Peachtree larvae in the trunk. You’ll need to use trunk spray to prevent future infestations. Sometimes the larva can be killed by poking a stiff wire into the hole that is oozing and larvae can often be located and removed at the soil line by removing a few inches of soil and checking the trunk below the soil.
Small areas of oozing in various locations on your tree may be caused by other borers. Weakened and stressed fruit trees can attract shothole borers or flatheaded. This kind of oozing is most often clear in color.
The most common cause of gumming and oozing on stone fruit trees is a fungal disease called Cytospora canker. The fungi get into the tree through wounds like pruning cuts, winter injury to the bark or sunscald injuries. String trimmer injury also provides an opening for fungi. There isn’t a spray that will cure this disease, so pruning out infected twigs and branches and preventing bark injury are important. The gumming from this disease is a dark amber color and the tissue under the dark will look brown.
Sometimes, oozing isn’t caused by an insect or fungus but by some kind of wound such as sun scald, cat scratching, frost cracks, or mower scalping. Trees that are planted too deeply, pruned heavily during the summer, overwatered or left to carry a heavy fruit load instead of being thinned may also have some gumming or oozing.
There are no sprays that will make your tree produce more fruit. Apricots are a hit-and-miss crop in our area. They blossom earlier than other fruit trees and our county frequently has a few frosty nights while the trees are in bloom, so it isn’t unusual to get a crop only once every few years. To improve your apricot crop, take good care of your tree with deep, infrequent watering, an application of nitrogen fertilizer in the early spring and appropriate pruning. Then cross your fingers and hope for a mild spring next year.