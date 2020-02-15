Question: I’m ready to start some cool season seeds indoors but it looks like there is some kind of fungus growing on the top of the potting mix that I have left over from last year. Is it okay to use that mix?
Answer: There are many harmless fungi that can grow on potting mix and what you’re seeing is probably one of them. These fungi feed on decomposing organic matter in the potting mix (peat moss, ground bark, etc.), not on living plants. It’s not at all unusual to find them on the surface of potting mix that has been in storage or even on mix in bags that you have just opened. You may even find fungi on the outside of root balls when you take plants out of their pots, like the example in today’s photos.
These fungi are already in potting mix, they just aren’t active until conditions are favorable. Moisture condensing on the inside of the package, a change in storage temperature or a change in light levels can all provide the right conditions for a fungal organism in your potting mix.
There are also some harmless white fungi that can grow on the soil surface of potted plants. When this happens it’s usually an indication that there are problems with the growing conditions of the plants- too much soil moisture, humidity or temperature problems. These fungi can also be picked off, but problems with the growing conditions should be corrected.
These fungi are already in potting mixes, they just aren’t active until conditions are favorable. Moisture condensing on the inside of the package, a change in storage temperature or in light levels can all provide the right conditions for the right fungal organism.
Go ahead and remove any fungal clusters that you can easily pick off and use your potting mix.
Q: Will I be able to grow tomato transplants this spring if I keep them near a big window on the west side of my house?
A: It’s very unlikely you’ll be successful at growing healthy, sturdy tomato transplants with just the light from a window, even from a south-facing window. There just isn’t enough high-quality light for good plant growth.
If you’re serious about growing your own transplants, you’ll need to invest in some kind of supplemental lighting — either LED or fluorescent. Also use a timer for the lights so that they will get about 11-14 hours of bright light each day once they germinate. Daily reminder alarms on your smart phone to turn your lights on and off will work if a timer isn’t in the budget. Bright, close, overhead light is essential!
The other things you will need are a heat mat and a thermostat to provide gentle bottom heat while the seeds germinate. You’ll want to maintain a temperature between 75 and 78 degrees for tomatoes. You can reduce the temperature by a few degrees once the seeds germinate and then stop providing the heat once your transplants have a few true leaves.
Some gardeners keep their seed starts on top of a water heater until they see germination. If you choose to do this, you must check for germination twice a day and move the seeding trays to bright light as soon as you see seedlings emerging.
You’ll probably be starting your seeds in small containers. That smaller soil volume can make it hard to keep the soil moist without keeping it too wet. Check the soil moisture twice a day and water as needed. Daily morning and evening alarms on your smartphone are really helpful for this.
We’ve moved! And we have new hours! The Utah County office of Utah State University Extension has moved to a new location. You’ll find us at 1426 E. 750 North in northeast Orem. Visit our office from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Plant and insect samples should arrive at our office no later than 4 p.m. And remember, you can also send your yard, garden and pest questions and photos to us at gardenhelp@usu.edu.