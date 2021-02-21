Question: I built some raised beds for my garden, put weed barrier at the bottom so they wouldn’t use as much water and bought a garden-soil mix to fill them. The soil test says that the salinity in the mix is very high.
Since I am using plastic weed barrier on the bottom, I would like to do something to fix the salinity in the soil mix without using leaching. What is the best way to do that?
Answer: It would be nice if there was some kind of amendment that you could use to neutralize the mineral salts in your soil but leaching — saturating the soil once or twice with heavy watering and letting the soil drain away — is really the only effective and practical way to deal with the high salinity in your soil mix.
There are products that claim to correct soil salinity problems. They do this by absorbing some of the salts, but these products eventually break down and release the salts back into the soil. The salts need to be physically removed; leaching dissolves those salts and carries them out of the soil mix.
You’ll need to do something to provide better drainage so that you can do the leaching. The water must move through the soil, not just run off the top of the soil. Even if your soil mix didn’t have a salinity problem, you would need better drainage.
You’ll have poor growth and constant problems without the drainage that is so critical to plant health.
Since your garden beds are already assembled and filled, you could drill drainage holes along the side of the beds at the bottom. It won’t be as good as having free drainage throughout the beds but could make enough of a difference for your veggie plants.
As for the very high and high levels of phosphorus and potassium in your soil test report, that isn’t ideal but is manageable. P and K aren’t easily leached out, so the best management practice is to avoid adding any more. Use nitrogen-only fertilizers instead of complete fertilizers and remember — enough is good, but more isn’t better. Ammonium sulfate is a good nitrogen-only choice for Utah gardens.
Question: What can I do to make my apple tress produce better? I have a Golden delicious and a Fuji and I hardly get any fruit from them.
I know there are a lot of bees around because I get plenty of fruit from my raspberries. Should I cut down the Golden delicious and plant something that will pollinate better with the fuji?
Answer: A few apple varieties are partially self-fruitful, but most need a different variety as a pollinator. Both trees need to be in bloom at the same time. If their bloom times don’t overlap at least a bit, they won’t pollinate each other.
Fuji isn’t self-fruitful and also isn’t a compatible pollinator for Golden delicious. Golden delicious is partially self-fruitful but produces a better crop if there is a compatible apple variety nearby. Golden delicious should be able to pollinate your Fuji, but slight differences in strains of Fuji apple trees can result in bloom times that don’t overlap quite enough for good pollination.
You could keep both trees and solve the problem with a compatible crabapple tree somewhere in your landscape. Several crabapple varieties are good pollinators because they have a long bloom season. Or, you could give a nearby neighbor an apple tree that is compatible for both of your own trees.
If you want to keep your Golden delicious tree, do some thorough thinning while the apples are tiny whenever the tree has heavy fruit set.
If you leave a heavy crop on your apple trees it can interfere with fruit bud set for the following year partly because energy is required for the developing fruit at the expense of bud set, and partly because hormones produced by the developing seeds in the fruit can also suppresses flower bud set for the following year, as can water stress and other environmental stressors.
Good apple tree care — deep, infrequent watering, appropriate pest management, proper pruning and consistent, thorough thinning so that there aren’t any apples within six inches of each other — will make a difference in the size and quality of your harvest.