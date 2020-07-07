We’ve had a lot of calls and emails in the last few weeks about ragged leaf damage and leaves stripped down to the veins in vegetable gardens. This damage is also showing up on annuals and perennials in the landscape. Earwigs are the most likely culprit and will probably continue to be a problem for the rest of the summer, so let’s take a look at how to manage the problem.
When their population is low, earwigs aren’t much of a problem, but when conditions in your garden are favorable, there can be so many of them that you’ll see damage on your plants. Earwigs have a varied diet. They can be beneficial insects because they’ll eat decaying plant material, other insects and fungi. But they’re also fond of ripe fruit, tender leaves, flowers, corn silks and tassels and other plant parts. Earwigs also will get into buildings, making a nuisance of themselves.
Earwigs are most active at night. They thrive wherever there is enough shelter for them during the daylight hours; under debris, stones and pots, between pavers, in crevasses -- any place in the landscape that is dark, humid and not too roomy. You can also find them tucked in between leaves at the base of lettuce and cabbage plants where they’ll be out of the sun. You can confirm or rule out earwig damage by going quietly into your garden at night, turning on a flashlight and examining your plants.
Earwigs also benefit from plenty of moisture and humidity in the landscape. Frequent watering, overhead watering, neglected plant debris and clutter that hold moisture against the soil can make your landscape perfect for earwigs. Because of this, the two most important things you can do for earwig control are to reduce moisture and eliminate shelter. Sometimes all you need to do is water more deeply but less often and keep the garden clean to control the problem. Other control methods won’t be very effective if you haven’t dealt with moisture and shelter first.
You can lure earwigs into small containers like shallow cottage cheese or sour cream cartons that have been baited with oil and something smelly like tuna drippings, bacon grease or a dab of wet pet food. Put a few holes in the lid and bury the containers so that the top rim and lid are a little above the soil line. Once earwigs get into the oil, they won’t get back out. Empty or replace the traps every few days.
Sprinkling Diatomaceous Earth (DE) around your plants can be helpful, but you’ll need to refresh it if it gets wet from rain or irrigation water. If you decide you need to spray your garden, choose a pyrethrin or spinosad product that will be softer on beneficial insects. Make sure the product is safe for using on edibles before you use it in your vegetable garden or berry patch.
Question: My Gambel oak trees have some strange round things growing on the branches. They don’t look like acorns. They are smooth, about the same color as the twigs and about the size of a blueberry. Will they hurt my trees? Should I spray them with something?
From your description it sounds like your trees have galls that were caused by one of the wasps in the Cynipid family. The wasps are tiny and you’re not likely to see them when you’re out taking care of your trees. Cynipid wasps are harmless to people and pets, and generally harmless to your trees.
Female wasps insert their eggs into leaf veins, bud scales and other plant tissues and galls begin to form soon after that. The larvae live and feed inside the galls, where they are protected from predators, harsh elements and pesticides.
There are several different kinds of galls, in different sizes and shapes, that can develop on oak trees. Some kinds of oak galls can get large enough to bend younger branches on an oak tree, but other than that, most galls don’t cause any real harm to the trees. Because most galls are harmless and also protect the larvae inside from pesticides, there is no reason to spray your trees. Simply pruning out the galls in the fall will reduce the number of new galls you’ll see next year.