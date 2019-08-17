Question: I think something is wrong with my squash plants. They look great and there are always lots of flowers but there are hardly any squash. Is there anything I can do?
Answer: Since you are getting lots of flowers, we can probably rule out excess nitrogen fertilizer.
One possibility is poor pollination because you aren’t getting enough pollinators in your garden. Here are a couple of things you can do to encourage pollinators to visit your yard and garden.
Plant for pollinators. You can make your yard and garden more attractive to pollinators and other beneficial insects by planting a variety of plants they can feed on. Plant clusters of flowers like alyssum; wide, flat flowers like daisies and sunflowers; wildflowers and other flowers with a wide-open shape. Plan for a succession of flowers throughout your garden season.
Provide shelter. Honeybees will visit squash blossoms, but there are also bees that are squash “specialists.” Squash bees don’t live in hives; they are solitary bees. Solitary bees nest in holes or cracks in branches or dead wood.
Make bee houses. You can make bee houses for solitary bees by drilling holes in blocks of wood. Make the holes about one-quarter inch wide and about 4 inches deep. You can also provide small nesting areas near your garden for soil nesting bees where the soil isn’t covered by weed mat or thick mulch. Avoid disturbing the soil in those areas.
Avoid pesticides. It sounds counter-intuitive, but the fewer pesticides you use, the fewer insect problems you’re likely to have. There are many beneficial insects that help control your garden pests and most of the pesticides that kill the pests will also kill those good guys, including the bees that pollinate squash. If you have a pest problem that is getting out of control, avoid using broad-spectrum pesticides. If you’re giving your vegetable plants good care and attracting beneficial insects to your garden, you’re less likely to have a serious pest problems.
Try hand pollinating for the rest of this season. Use a soft artist’s or watercolor brush to pick up pollen from male squash blossoms and transfer the pollen to female blossoms. Male blossoms are held on slender stalks and female blossoms have a miniature squash at the base of the blossoms. Take a look at this week’s photos if you’re not sure which blossoms are male or female. Work with blossoms that are fresh.