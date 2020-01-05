Question: I saw a deer by a store near my neighborhood and neighbors have told me about deer in their backyards. Do I need to do something to protect my landscape?
Answer: Occasionally there are deer that show up in places that surprise you, especially in the winter when food is scarce in their natural browsing range. Whether or not you need to worry about deer depends on what our winter conditions are like, where your neighborhood is, what your neighborhood is like and what your own landscape is like.
Neighborhoods that are near the foothills, at the edges of towns, near large parks or surrounded by undeveloped or agricultural land tend to have the most problems with deer. Basically, any neighborhood near the food and shelter that deer require will be at risk of landscape damage.
If your neighborhood is in the middle of a city or surrounded by retail developments or if your yard is fenced well, your risk of any serious damage is low. That doesn’t mean your risk is zero, though, so here are some things to think about.
Deer will nibble on annuals and perennials during the spring, summer and fall in landscapes near the foothills. They tend to stay out of most other neighborhoods until winter, when they will come down to browse on trees and shrubs. When food is scarce and deer are hungry, they will eat plants that they normally wouldn’t eat — even plants that books will tell you are deer-proof plants.
The only reliable deer prevention for landscapes is exclusion. Tall fencing can protect a yard. The fencing should be beyond the tips of branches and should reach all the way to the ground because deer will crawl under fencing if they find a gap. Some kind of fencing is especially important for fruit trees, which seem to be a favorite of the mule deer here. For just a few individual trees you can use steel posts and welded wire fencing material to encircle each tree.
Q: What should I do with my poinsettia now that the holidays are over?
A: You have a few options. If you have a green thumb, you can keep it as a houseplant and give it the same care you would give a houseplant. Its red color will gradually fade, and it will start to put on new growth. You’ll want to cut back the old faded stems by a few inches and let new growth begin. It won’t color up again without a lot of specialized care in the early autumn, but it will still be a nice green houseplant.
If you don’t want another houseplant, you can keep it and give it good care until it begins to lose its nice color. Then you can give it away or throw it away.
If you just aren’t a houseplant person and don’t have a friend who wants it, you can just toss it. Poinsettias aren’t very expensive and are mass-produced as a holiday decoration. There is absolutely no shame in throwing one out once it has served its purpose and no longer brings you pleasure.
We moved! The Utah County office of Utah State University Extension has moved to a new location. You can find us at 1426 E 750 N in Northeast Orem near the mouth of Provo Canyon. You can also send your yard, garden and pest questions and photos to us at gardenhelp@usu.edu.