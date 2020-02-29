Question: Can I spray weed killer now? I can see some weeds in my garden, and I want to get a head start on weed control.
Answer: We all want to avoid weeds in our yards and gardens but spraying your weed killer now will probably be a waste of time and money. It will also put chemicals out into the environment at a time when they won’t be effective.
Weed killers have upper and lower temperature limits for when to spray and how to store them. While some herbicide labels specify mild, sunny days with temperatures above 45 degrees, other labels say the product shouldn’t be applied before we have warm days with temperatures above 60 degrees. Read the product label carefully and follow the directions. Right now, we’re seeing some cool-season weeds showing up, but we aren’t quite ready to spray them. You’ll come out ahead to wait a little longer before you start spraying your weed killer.
The condition of the weeds is another factor to consider when you are using an herbicide. Weed killers work best when weeds are actively growing and have healthy green leaves. When weeds are water-stressed, covered in dust or debris, or declining at the end of the season, an herbicide won’t be very effective.
Spraying your weeds now won’t prevent new weeds later in the season. The grass and weed killer you purchased won’t stop new weed seeds from germinating. If you want to stop new weeds from showing up, you’ll want to apply a pre-emergent herbicide, or weed preventer, in a few weeks when our soils warm up enough for most of the common weed seeds to germinate. That usually happens at about the same time you’ll see forsythia blooming in the spring.
Remember, running a stirrup hoe or circle hoe through the weedy area while the weeds are small, and keeping a nice layer of mulch over your soil can keep most weeds under control without spraying.
Q: We want to plant several trees this year, but our budget is pretty tight. Aren’t bare root trees less expensive than trees in containers? When should we go get them and plant them?
A: Yes, bare root trees and usually less expensive than trees in containers.
You won’t find a large selection of bare root trees at most local nurseries, and many nursery and garden centers don’t carry any bare root trees at all (call your local nurseries and check before you visit them). Where you will find a good selection is at online nurseries and in catalogs.
Bare root trees require a little more attention to detail. Here are some things to remember if you want to plant bare root trees.
Bare root trees must be planted in very early spring, while they are dormant.
Once they begin to bud out, your chances of success are much smaller, so don’t wait to order your trees. Don’t try to hold your trees too long before planting; for bare root trees, the sooner, the better.
The roots of bare root trees must be kept moist. If the material around the roots has dried out when your trees arrive, soak them in a bucket of water and then pack them in moist newspaper until you get them planted. If not planting them right away, check the moisture of the newspaper or other material a couple of times a day until you do plant.
Trim off any damaged roots or roots growing inward, then spread out the roots in your planting hole and position the critical area where the trunk and the roots meet so that it will be at the soil line.
Maintain soil moisture throughout the summer. The soil shouldn’t be wet or soggy, but it should always feel moist. Watering deeply about once every three days or so is usually enough in our clay soils. Always water deeply enough to move water past the root area.
Don’t fertilize your new tree during the first year after planting.