Question: There have been tiny flies in our family room for the past few weeks. Is there a good way to get rid of them?
Answer: You might have fungus gnats. Are they thin, fragile-looking and dark colored? Do they seem a little unsteady while they fly? Do they zigzag a little? If so, they are probably fungus gnats. Fungus gnats are a common problem with houseplants. I’m guessing you got a poinsettia, Christmas cactus or amaryllis for the holiday season and a few fungus gnats came along for the ride:
• Adult fungus gnats won’t hurt your plants, they’re just a nuisance when there are more than a few in your house.
• But fungus gnats lay eggs in the potting soil and their larvae can cause damage.
• The maggots that emerge are thin and light-colored, nearly translucent.
• They feed on decaying organic matter in the potting soil but will also feed on the crowns and roots of your plants, causing plants to grow poorly or decline.
Fungus gnats must have consistently moist or wet soil in order to thrive, so the simplest and least expensive solution is to make sure the upper ½ — 1 inch of the soil dries out between waterings. Watering deeply and infrequently is also the best practice for most houseplants, too, so don’t worry about causing any stress for your plants.
Don’t water your plants until they really need it and the surface of the soil feels dry and always remove any drained water from beneath the pot after you’ve watered. Your goal is to make sure there is never any excess moisture for the fungus gnats.
Try using a natural, biological insecticide: It will take a few weeks of drying out your potting soil between waterings to solve the problem, but if that doesn’t work you can try using a natural, biological insecticide that contains Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt). Look for a product label that lists fungus gnats. You’ll need to use it as a soil drench, not as a spray, so that the product reaches the larvae in the potting soil.
Question: I raked the leaves off of my lawn and into my shrub beds in November but never moved them into my compost pile. Is it ok to let the fall leaves stay under my bushes throughout the winter?
Answer: It’s fine to use the leaves as a mulch under your shrubs and brambles if you’d like. That is what Mother Nature does every year. Over time the leaves break down and return nutrients to the soil. There are a couple of cautions with this practice, though.
1. The first caution is that if there is a leaf disease problem, it would be better to remove the leaves. This will remove some of the inoculum that could re-infect new leaves on your trees and shrubs next year.
The other caution would be if existing mulch in your shrub beds could make spring cleanup of the leaves difficult. If the leaves are sitting on gravel or coarse bark nuggets, they can mat down during wet winter weather and be hard to clean up in the spring. If you don’t mind having a layer of leaves in the beds, or if you plan to add a fresh layer of mulch in the spring, it won’t matter that you’ve left the leaves.
We’re moving! The Utah County office of Utah State University Extension is moving to a new location. Our office is closed while we move to our new home. Beginning January 2, you can find us at 1426 E 750 N in Northeast Orem near the mouth of Provo Canyon. In the meantime, you can still send your yard, garden and pest questions to us at gardenhelp@usu.edu.