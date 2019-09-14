Question: This year one of the new side branches at the top of my pine tree grew just as tall and the regular top of the tree. I think this is going ruin the shape of my tree. What can I do?
Answer: It looks like your tree could develop co-dominant leaders. Most trees have a central stem or trunk, also called a leader. Sometimes, trees that naturally have just one leader will develop two leaders. This can happen when a branch grows very vigorously and looks like it is competing with the central stem. Trees with two leaders are prone to split between the leaders during windy weather or with snow load as the leaders get larger.
The fix for this problem is pretty simple if you take care of it this year. Cut back the side branch so that it is about the same size as the other side branches or to a length that is not more than half the height of the central stem on your tree. Choose whichever option will look best for your tree.
The longer you wait to fix the problem, the more difficult it will be, the less attractive the tree will be after you fix it and the more likely your tree will be to split.
By the way, in looking at the photo, it looks like your “pine” tree is actually a fir tree.
Q: I think I found some kissing bugs in my house. What should I do? Should I have the house fumigated?
A: It’s unlikely that the insects you found in your house are kissing bugs. Their natural range is in areas of the southeastern U.S., and in the tropics of South and Central America. Occasionally, one of these bugs does show up as a sample at USU’s Plant Pest Diagnostic Lab but finding a kissing bug in Utah is not common.
Kissing bugs are members of a large order of insects that are called True Bugs. Elm seed bugs, boxelder bugs, squash bugs and stink bugs are all members of this insect order.
People worry when they think they’ve found a kissing bug because this insect can carry the protozoan that causes Chagas disease.
There are several other bugs that look sort of like the kissing bug and it’s much more likely that you’ve seen one of the lookalikes. This is the time of year when some of these lookalikes start showing up indoors. If you can catch the insects you’ve been seeing you can bring them to our office, and we can identify them or help you send your sample to the UPPDL. Since you don’t know exactly what insect you’ve seen, it’s best to wear gloves if you need to handle the ones you catch.
Q: I pulled and used one of the onions from my garden yesterday. The outer layers of the onion were very thin and tough. What should I do next year so that all the layers on my onions are good?
A: Your onion sounds like a normal onion. Those thin, tough layers would have become papery layers on the outside of the onions in a few more weeks. The layers just hadn’t had enough time to dry out completely and provide the onion with natural “wrappers.” The dry, outer layers will help your onions to have a longer storage life.
If the tops of your onions have started to fall over, you can go ahead and lift them from the garden and put them someplace with good air circulation where the tops and outer layers can dry back completely before you store them.