Question: My garden has done pretty well this year, but suddenly something has started eating things in my garden. It reminds me of grasshopper damage but I haven’t seen any grasshoppers in my yard this year.
Answer: It’s true that grasshoppers can cause a lot of damage in the garden large holes, missing plant parts and it can happen pretty quickly if there are very many grasshoppers. Once they are mature, grasshoppers can be very difficult to control. After looking at your pictures, though, the problem is probably something that is impossible for gardeners to control: the weather.
This looks like hail damage. Portions of Utah County had hailstorms during last week’s cold, wet weather and the hail was heavy enough to damage leaves, fruits and vegetables in gardens as well as on trees, shrubs and bedding plants in our yards.
If you take a closer look at the leaves on your squash plants, you’ll see that they are also torn where there are holes. There was also quite a bit of wind during that cold, wet weather. Damaged leaves can easily tear in the wind. You’ll see in the squash photos that the leaves are more like puzzle pieces that you can fit back together. If this was grasshopper damage, there would be more missing pieces in the leaves. If any of the squash had pock marks or pits from the hail, you probably noticed that the pits expanded a bit as the squash got larger. Those squash are perfectly fine to eat once you trim away the damage.
Question: I want to plant a tree like the one in my neighbor’s yard, but he doesn’t know what kind of tree it is. If I bring a leaf to your office, can you tell me what kind of tree to buy?
Answer: It would be pretty hard to do a plant ID with just a leaf. We might be able to narrow it down to a family of plants, but we couldn’t be able to tell you a particular variety.
There are some things you can do to help us give you a closer plant ID.
Pictures are really helpful and sometimes we can do a good ID with just photos. Take pictures of the tree from at least two sides. We need to see the entire tree. Also, take photos of a twig or branch that shows us the way the leaves are arranged along the branch. A photo of a leaf or two with your hand next to them will give us a good idea of the size and shape of the leaves. You can send your pictures to us at gardenhelp@usu.edu.
One of our horticulture assistants will let you know if we need to see some leaves from the tree at our office. Instead of just a leaf, we’ll want a couple of twigs that each have several leaves on them. Keep the twigs in a plastic bag until you can bring them to our office and don’t leave them in your car where they may get overheated.
IDs of weeds, flowers or other plants: For readers who might want to get an ID on weeds, flowers or other plants, photos are a good way to start. In addition to looking at samples for plant IDs, we also look at photos or samples from plants that might have insect or disease problems.
You can also bring your samples to our office at 100 E. Center St., Rm. L600, in Provo, where we can take a closer look and try to give you a good identification of the tree. The cost for a plant identification or evaluation is only $2. Our office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.