Question: Do you have any recommendations on how to help my pear tree? These brown and black spots are on all the leaves. I did spray the tree with dormant oil a few weeks ago.
Answer: It looks like your tree has blister mites, a common pest of pear and apple trees. These microscopic mites spent the winter on your tree, tucked under the scales of leaf buds. In the spring, the temperatures started warming a bit, the mites became active and migrated onto the leaves as the leaves emerged. The spots on the leaves are “blisters” and the mites are inside the blisters where they will live and feed until the fall. When the temperatures cool the mites will leave the blisters and move back onto the tree to spend the winter under the leaf bud scales again.
Your tree can tolerate low populations of blister mites, but if the infestation and leaf blisters are severe it can reduce the vigor of your tree and you’ll need to do something to prevent the problem next year.
A well-timed dormant oil spray in the spring can help to reduce the mite population on your tree, but there isn’t anything else you can or should do about the mites right now. The blister mites are protected inside the leaves where a spray won’t reach them.
The time to spray is after you’ve harvested your pears but before the leaves begin drop; that’s when a one-time application of horticultural oil, carbaryl or sulfur should be applied. You can combine horticultural oil and carbaryl, but you should not combine oil and sulfur.
Pear and apple leaves with blister mite damage will drop earlier than healthy leaves, so don’t be alarmed if that happens.
Q: One of my fruit trees has blister mites. I usually rake up all the leaves in the fall and use them in my garden. Should I throw them away instead this year?
A: There’s no need to throw the leaves away; they can be safely composted or worked into your garden soil.
The blister mites will migrate from the leaves before the leaves drop. Even if they didn’t, and they managed to overwinter in the leaves, there wouldn’t be anything for them to infest and feed on in your garden. Go ahead and use all your autumn leaves like you normally would.
Q: My raspberry plants have started having problems that last a couple of years. The plants looked fine, but the berries are a lot smaller than they used to be and they fall apart when I pick them. The plants are only 12 years old. I give them a deep soak about once a week and I always prune out the old canes every year. Is there a special fertilizer or spray that can help them?
A: This probably isn’t a problem that fertilizer or pesticides can solve.
There are several things that can affect the quality of raspberries, but the most common cause of crumbly fruit in raspberries is infection by multiple latent plant viruses that are common throughout our area. Viruses like these are transmitted from plant to plant by aphids, leaf hoppers, white flies, etc. Most often, they don’t cause any other symptoms, and usually won’t cause crumbly fruit until the plants have been infected by several different viruses simultaneously. Since plants don’t have an immune system like we do they can’t fight off a virus. Once they become infected, they don’t ever recover. Over the years, these viruses accumulate in the raspberry plants. It’s very common to begin seeing problems like this in a raspberry patch that is more than ten years old.
Unfortunately, the only realistic solution for virus-infected plants is to remove all the plants completely. You’ll need to kill or completely remove the root system, too, so that no new infected shoots will come back. Then start the planting over with clean, certified disease- and virus-free plants from a reputable nursery. If you don’t think you can get all the raspberry roots and crowns removed, you can plant your new raspberries in a sunny new location. Watch carefully for any new shoots in the old location and destroy them.