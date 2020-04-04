Question: What is the best tomato variety to grow here?
Answer: There isn’t just one best variety of tomatoes for our valley. Tomatoes come in many sizes and shapes, and so do tomato plants. The best variety for you will depend on why you are growing tomatoes.
Tomato plant varieties are divided into two basic groups- determinate and indeterminate. Determinate varieties have a predetermined height. Once they are ready to begin setting fruit these plants slow their growth and put their energy into fruit production. They set most of their fruit within just a few weeks’ time. Determinate tomato varieties are usually supported by tomato cages, although some of the shortest varieties don’t need any support while they are growing.
Indeterminate tomatoes don’t have a predetermined height. They will keep growing in our area until they are killed by frost. These tomato varieties will blossom and set fruit for as long as they continue to grow, but only produce a few tomatoes at a time. These varieties need tall supports to keep the fruits clean and healthy.
The best variety or varieties for you will depend on your garden goals.
• Do you want a few large tomatoes at a time so that you can put thick slices on sandwiches all summer and fall? Choose an indeterminate beefsteak variety for a slow, steady supply of large tomatoes.
• Are you looking for an occasional tomato for your salad? There are many indeterminate varieties that will produce a few medium sized tomatoes every day or two all season long.
• Will you need lots of tomatoes at once for canning tomatoes and salsa? Choose a determinate variety so that you’ll have enough tomatoes at once to make it worth setting up the canner.
• Are you hoping to pick a bowl of smaller tomatoes every day for snacking? Cherry tomatoes are what you want. There’s a size, color, shape and taste for every snacker.
• Do you plan to can lots of tomato sauce or marinara sauce? Choose a determinate plum or paste tomato and you’ll have what you need.
• Is your garden limited to just a few pots on your patio? Take a look at some of the small tomato varieties bred especially for container gardens.
Q: I didn’t get my apricot trees sprayed with dormant oil, and now they’re in bloom. What should I do? Will this hurt my trees?
A: Doing a dormant oil spray for your fruit trees is a great way to reduce the spring and early summer populations of aphids and several other pests that overwinter on fruit trees. The best time to do the spray is not when the trees are still dormant, but to delay it until they’ve broken dormancy. You’ll know that’s happened when you see the buds on the trees begin to swell and start opening.
Will it hurt your trees if you don’t get your delayed-dormant spraying done? Not really. Your trees won’t suffer any permanent damage if you skip the oil spray this spring. But you might be making extra work for yourself if you skip the spraying. You could end up having to do extra pest management during the summer.
On the other hand, if you haven’t had problems with aphids, scale, twig borers, or mites, you’re okay to let it go if you remember that you’ll need to plan on doing a delayed-dormant spray the next spring if any of these pests do show up during the season.
If you have other trees to spray, here are some delayed-dormant spraying tips.
• Mix your oil spray with water at a 2 percent rate (5 tablespoons of oil per gallon of water)
• Do your spraying when you know temperatures won’t drop below freezing for at least 24 hours. Temperatures above 40 degrees would be even better
• Don’t spray when it’s windy
• Apply your delayed-dormant oil spray on a mild, sunny day if you can
• Avoid doing your oil spray if rain is in the 24-hour forecast
• Your spray should cover the buds as well as all the crevices in the bark of your trees
