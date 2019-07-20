Question: My pine tree has some oozy stuff that looks like wax dripping down the bark. Is there a good spray I can use for this disease?
Answer: This looks like an insect problem, not a disease. Your pine tree has probably been hosting a few Sequoia pitch moth larvae.
Pine pitch moths lay their eggs on pine trees beginning in late spring. Eggs are usually laid where branches meet the trunk, or at pruning wounds and other wounds on the trunk. The waxy areas that you’re seeing are tree resin masses that form as the larvae feed.
Most often, a little feeding by pitch moth larvae is only an aesthetic issue, but sometimes, a heavy infestation can kill branches. Infestations for several years in a row can seriously affect the health of a tree. Younger pine trees are more likely to be damaged by an infestation.
This summer, you can remove the resin mass and look for larvae. You should remove and destroy any larvae that you find. In the future, only prune your pine tree during the late fall to mid-winter so that there aren’t any fresh pruning wounds while pitch moths are active. Good tree care is also important. Water the tree deeply, but not more than once a week during the summer and less often in the spring and fall.
There aren’t any recommended sprays that have been effective in controlling this moth. Question: I have been saving egg shells to add to the soil in my vegetable garden. How finely should I crush them before I use them?
Answer: Egg shells are a good source of calcium and many gardeners add finely crushed egg shells to their compost and gardens when the soil is low in calcium. The soils in our area have plenty of calcium, so egg shells are something we don’t want to add. Deep, consistent watering is the best way to make sure your vegetable plants can make the best use of the calcium in your garden.
The best thing you can do to keep your garden soil healthy and productive is to add organic matter like leaves or compost every year and to water properly.
Question: I received a nice basket planter of small houseplants as a gift last fall. The ivy in the planter got dried out and crispy and died. I pulled it out and tucked in a new one because all the other plants still looked fine. Now that ivy plant is pale and getting crispy, too. What am I doing wrong and how can I keep a new ivy plant looking good?
Answer: It’s pretty challenging to keep those little indoor ivy plants happy in dry indoor air. Indoor air can be quite dry because of forced air heat in the winter and air conditioning in the summer. If you’ve been keeping your planter near a heat vent, that probably made things worse.
The simplest solution for your planter is to replace your ivy with something that tolerates drier air. A small pothos, peace lily or cast iron plant will probably do better.
If you really want to try another ivy plant, make sure your planter is grouped together with several other plants and make sure you keep the plants away from AC and furnace vents.
Overwatering kills many house plants, which prefer evenly moist — not wet — soil. Make sure your planter has good drainage and don’t water yet if you can feel moisture when you touch the soil.