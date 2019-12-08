Question: I was wondering if you could tell me what these two bushes are called, and what happened to them? They look like they’re stuck together. I have never seen anything like this before.
Answer: These are Dwarf Alberta spruce. They are a commonly planted in our area even though they can struggle in our dry climate.
These shrubs were first propagated from a natural mutation found on normal White spruce. Natural genetic mutations like this are the source for many of our favorite landscape plants — variegated leaves, weeping conifers, dwarfed forms, etc.
The unusual growth you are seeing on your shrubs was caused when a few cells on a branch reverted back to the original genetics and growth habit of the normal spruce. It’s not unusual to see this happen with this particular shrub. There isn’t a spray or other treatment that will change that odd growth.
You have two choices with your shrubs. You can either prune out the unwanted growth or leave your shrubs as they are and enjoy their special features. Pruning out a genetic reversion is something that is easy if you do it when it’s first noticed and still small. If a reverted branch is large, pruning out the growth will leave a noticeable opening or gap in the shrub. You can go ahead and try to do that pruning if you want to. Over time, the gap may fill in and the shrubs might look fine again, depending on how large the reverted branch was.
If you decide to prune, you’ll want to check that spot every few months and prune if you see more unwanted growth.
Q: Last year, I had a really nice poinsettia that got knocked off the table and some stems broke off. I trimmed the stems and put them in a vase, but they wilted anyway. I’ve seen pictures of poinsettia flowers in vases. What can I do if I get a broken stem on my poinsettia this year?
A: Poinsettias make beautiful, long-lasting cut flowers, but need a little pretreatment before they go into your vase.
Poinsettias have a white sap that leaks out from any broken, cut or torn spot. You’ve probably seen this on leaves that were bent or torn when you first brought your plant home. If you don’t do something to stop this leaking sap, your stem will wilt pretty quickly because it won’t be able to take up water. There are two ways you can stop this leaking.
Scalding or singeing the cut end for just a few seconds will “set” the sap and stop the leaking. Very hot water or and open flame like a candle or a low flame on a gas stove will do the trick. Remember- this takes only a few seconds. You don’t want to cook the end of the stem! If sap is still leaking after you’ve done this, repeat the process for a few more seconds.
Here are some tips for making this work.
Select your vase of water or container with floral foam first.
Estimate the length of the stem you’ll need for your vase or container and remove any leaves that might end up underwater. Sap will leak out along the stem but will stop after a few minutes.
If you want to use scalding water, bring a small pot of water to a boil before and then turn it off when you are ready to make the final cuts on your stems.
If you need to shorten a stem after you’ve treated the cut end, singe or scald the new cut again.
Change the water and rinse out your vase every few days.