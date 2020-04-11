Question: I’m growing my own tomato and pepper transplants this year. They we’re doing OK, but now the soil is turning green and sticky. Will this ruin my plants? What can I do?
Answer: It sounds like you have some algae growing on your potting soil. It’s not a serious problem if your transplants were already up and doing well, but it can make things difficult for newly germinating seeds and very young seedlings. Your seedlings may be far enough along to avoid any serious algae problems, so let’s take a look at some things you can do to manage the situation.
The best conditions for starting your own seeds are the same conditions that make it easy for algae to grow- moist soil, steady humidity and plenty of light. You plants still need about 11-16 hours of light, so you’ll need to manage humidity and soil moisture instead of reducing the light.
If you’ve been using a humidity dome or some other kind of plastic covering, make sure you lift the covering for a minute or two a few times a day to let in fresh air. Make sure you tip the covering to one side so that any condensation won’t drip directly onto your seed trays.
Your seedlings do need some soil moisture, but probably not as much as you’ve been giving them. The starter mix or grow mix should be wet all the time. Don’t water them if you can feel moisture on the surface of the germination mix; let the surface of the mix dry out a little between waterings.
The algae that grows on germination mix and potting soil is usually dark in color and this can fool you into thinking the soil is moist. You’ll want to get in the habit of picking up some of your pony packs or plug trays and judge the soil moisture by weight instead of appearance. A pony pack or plug tray that needs watering will feel lightweight.
A layer of algae on the soil surface can also form a water-repellent crust when it is dry. Watering your seedling from below is a good workaround for this problem and it can also help to prevent algae from growing by keeping the surface of the growing mix a little dryer than algae needs. You can water your transplants from below by setting your pony packs or plug trays in a larger cookie sheet or serving tray that has about 1 inch of water in the tray. Within about 5 minutes your grow mix will have soaked up the water your plants need.
If you must water your plants from above, you may need to break up any surface crust with a toothpick, small fork or similar tool, so that water can move through.
You’ve already noticed that the algae can be sticky when it’s moist. You can try lifting off the layer of algae by wrapping some bath tissue or pieces of paper towel around your finger and gently pressing it against the surface of the soil.
Once you get your transplants out into the garden next month the algae won’t be a problem.
Q: Will my plants get E. coli if I use cow manure in my garden? My neighbor gave me some fresh manure from their cow pen, and I put it in my garden. I didn’t realize that it might have E. coli in it. What can I do?
A: This is something you don’t need to worry about. It’s true that manure from cattle and deer can carry E. coli, but your plants won’t become infected if you use the manure and the plants won’t take up the bacteria and move it into their tissues.
Do the same things you should always be doing when you work in your garden- wear gloves if you’re going to be working with the soil, wash your hands when you’re done and, of course, always wash your produce when you bring it in from the garden.
Usually it’s best to use aged manure because fresh manure can be too “hot,” so you’ll want to keep an eye on your plants for a while. If you see browning at the edges of the leaves, you may need to do one or two heavy waterings to leach out excess nitrogen.