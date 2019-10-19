Question: I really like the ivy that is growing on the trunk of one of our trees, but my neighbor says we should pull it all off and get rid of it because it will kill the tree. Is that true? Will English ivy really kill a tree?
Answer: There are several reasons why letting English ivy grow up into the canopy of your tree isn’t a good idea but let’s look at three common reasons.
- At first, while the ivy is young and creeping up into the branches of your tree, it looks attractive. Eventually, though, it will spread out over the branches and block the sunlight from reaching the leaves. This will reduce photosynthesis in your tree and your tree will have a hard time making enough food for itself. Over time, the tree will decline and could die if the ivy becomes too dense.
- Ivy clinging to the branches increases the weight of the branches and catches more of the wind, making the branches more prone to breaking in windstorms.
- English ivy is evergreen, and those leaves up in the branches during the winter will catch and hold more snow, adding even more weight. You could end up with broken branches if it snows.
Trim the ivy. If you really want to have ivy growing on your tree, take the time at least twice a year to trim the ivy back so it doesn’t grow more than mid-way up the trunk.
Getting rid of the ivy. If you decide to get rid of the ivy, you can try carefully applying some glyphosate to the leaves on the ground or cutting it off at ground level and applying glyphosate to the cut ends of the stems within a few minutes of making the cuts. If you want to remove the ivy without using chemicals, you can try watering heavily, waiting a few days and then pulling it out by the roots. No matter which method you choose, you can expect it to take more than one year.
Don’t harm the tree. Ivy clings very tightly to tree bark, so you’ll need to clip it off very carefully. If you just pull it off from the trunk you might pull off chunks of bark along with the ivy.
Question: We have a tree in our yard that will be damaged by some remodeling that we want to do in the next six months. It’s a really nice tree and it isn’t very big, so we want to replant it somewhere else in the yard. Should we wait until spring to do that or can we do it now?
Answer: There are no guarantees when it comes to moving an established tree, but your best chance for success is to move the tree while it is dormant. You don’t say where you are in Utah County, but most trees in our area aren’t dormant yet. You’ll need to wait at least until all the leaves have dropped from the tree. If your tree is an evergreen, wait until the other trees in your landscape have dropped their leaves.
How large is your tree? If the diameter of the trunk at chest height is more than two inches, you should consider having a certified arborist or experienced landscape contractor move the tree for you. If you decide to do it yourself, you’ll be moving a root ball along with your tree and the bigger the tree and the thicker the trunk, the larger the root ball will need to be. All that attached soil will be very heavy.
Next week we’ll cover the basics of how to move your tree if you decide you want to do it yourself.