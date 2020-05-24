Question: I found a giant mosquito flying around on the inside of one of our windows. It’s the only one I’ve seen but it made me wonder if they carry diseases. Can their bite make people sick?
Answer: You probably saw a crane fly. Early spring is time of year when they’re emerging from the soil. Crane flies don’t have biting mouthparts, so you don’t need to worry about them biting you and transmitting the diseases that mosquitoes can carry.
Crane flies can be quite large, up to one inch in length, and their long, thin, gangly and delicate wings make them look larger. They aren’t very steady fliers and you’ll sometimes see them hovering in front of windows or resting on walls. They are more common near lakes, ponds and other aquatic areas but we do see them here in residential landscapes, too. Crane flies will sometimes come indoors but are pretty easy to catch and remove.
Crane flies might not eat anything during their adult stage, but if they do, they’ll feed on nectar or water. If you notice an adult crane fly on one of your vegetable plants, it’s just resting, not eating. In our landscapes the larvae will feed on the crowns of turf grass and other plants. If the population of crane fly larvae is high enough their feeding can cause visible turf damage.
Crane flies need lots of moisture to survive and thrive and can be a problem in areas of the landscape that stay wet. A healthy lawn that’s properly watered will be much less likely to see crane fly damage than a lawn that’s watered frequently and over-fertilized. Adequate nitrogen fertilizer can help lawns recover from damage but while enough nitrogen is good, extra nitrogen isn’t better. Insecticides aren’t usually needed because our hot dry summers help to keep crane fly populations under control.
Q: What should I be spraying on my apple and peach trees right now?
A: What to spray will depend on why you need to spray. Do you want to prevent wormy apples, or do you need to protect your apple tree from powdery mildew? The spray timing and spray products are different for these problems.
There are a few different peach pests that are active right now and each has a different control, used at a different time.
The one thing that should definitely happen right now, if you haven’t already done it, is thinning out the fruit load on trees that made it through our spring frosts with a good fruit set. Remove misshapen or undersized fruit and then thin apples to one per cluster and one cluster per four to six inches or more on branches. Thin your peaches to one peach every 6 inches. You’ll find photos and a nice diagram about thinning young fruit in today’s photos online.
As far as spraying for pests and diseases, visit the Integrated Pest Management website http://utahpests.usu.edu and look at the May 15 fruit advisory. You’ll find information and links for spray schedules plus conventional and organic spray options for the pests and diseases that need your attention right now.
Q: Last year was the first year I let my peach tree bear fruit and I had a nice crop. This year there were plenty of blossoms, but I only have a few peaches. What happened? Is something wrong with the honeybees?
A: This might have been a problem with the weather, not the honeybees. The peach trees in some areas of our county were at a critical bud stage when we had some frost events last month and some parts of Utah Valley lost about 90-95% of their peaches. Other parts of the valley were just a bit warmer and the peaches did better.
Apples did a little better. Depending on the variety and the location, we’ll probably see normal fruit set.
Of course, there are other reasons for poor fruit set.
- If you had a very heavy crop last year and you didn’t thin out your fruit, you can expect a lighter fruit set this year.
- If your trees were in bloom during cold, cloudy, windy or wet weather, bees might not have been active and working your tree like they would during sunny, mild, calm weather.
- If you tree needed pollen from a different variety, and your neighbor had to remove that tree from his yard, your tree wouldn’t get pollinated this year.
Continue to take good care of your tree and look forward to a better crop next year.