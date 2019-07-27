Question: The garlic in our garden has been turning yellow. It was growing pretty well until a couple of weeks ago. Is there anything I can do to help it do better?
Answer: Your garlic leaves are probably turning yellow because the plants are mature and ready to harvest. Also, July is the month that most garlic is ready to harvest. Just like onions and shallots, garlic leaves begin to yellow when the garlic is mature, but unlike onions and shallots, the hard-neck garlic leaves don’t tip over as they yellow and dry.
You should cut back on watering if the leaves have started to yellow. Let the ends of the leaves begin to dry out and then harvest the bulbs before the tops of the plants are completely dried down.
When you’re ready to harvest your garlic, don’t try to just pull the garlic out from the soil. Instead, carefully loosen or lift the bulbs with a spading fork or shovel so that you can remove the entire plant without breaking of the tops.
Brush off any loose soil and put the garlic in a well-ventilated place where they’ll be protected from direct sun and rain or irrigation. Wait until the tops are completely dry, about one to two weeks, and then brush away any remaining soil. The tops of soft neck garlic bulbs can be braided together or cut off. The tops of hard neck garlic should be cut off, leaving a 1- to 2-inch stub.
Store your cured garlic in a cold, dry place with good air circulation, but not where the garlic might freeze. A mesh bag or open basket are good options for bulbs that aren’t braided.
Question: I have a trumpet vine growing on a trellis by my front door. It’s starting to get out of control, sending out suckers and extra vines that are getting under the siding on the house. What can I do to stop the suckers and wandering vines that are causing problems?
Answer: Trumpet vine can become a real thug in the landscape. For suckers that are getting out of control, you can just cut them clear back to the ground. Remove the ones that are starting to get under the siding, as they will get thicker each year and can damage the siding if you leave them unpruned. Make sure the vines haven’t gotten into soffits, or behind fascias or rain gutters where they can also cause damage.
There isn’t a chemical treatment that will control the suckers without damaging the vine, so annual pruning is the best option. You’ll need to prune back the main vine every year to keep it under control. Early spring is the best time because it is easier to see what you’re doing without foliage getting in the way. During the summer, watch for more wandering vines and suckers and remove them as you see them.
To remove the entire plant, cut it down and then promptly apply glyphosate to the freshly cut stump. Don’t wait and come back later in the day to apply the glyphosate; the chemical won’t be as effective if applied later. It can take more than one season of spraying, pruning and digging to get rid of an unwanted trumpet vine.
Don’t apply glyphosate to the cut ends of suckers if you want to keep your trumpet vine, as the chemical could move into the main vine itself. To treat these suckers, or any vining branches or suckers that have rooted along the ground, you can use a shovel to sever their connection to the mother vine and then apply glyphosate to the rooted branches/sucker.