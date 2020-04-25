Despite the uncertainties presented by COVID-19, one certainty remains — Utah Valley University’s students are committed to completing their college degrees. This is an exceptional result. I applaud our students’ efforts as we approach the end of what has turned out to be an extraordinary and unusual academic year.
We are about to celebrate the largest graduating class in UVU history. A total number of 6,839 graduates are anticipated to receive 346 certificates/diplomas, 2,295 associate degrees, 3,901 bachelor’s degrees, five graduate certificates, and 292 master’s degrees. Some graduates will receive more than one degree/diploma or certificate. These astounding numbers represent incredible women and men who have sacrificed, worked, and persisted amidst unprecedented hardships.
Through our core values of exceptional care and accountability, UVU seeks to help students succeed in work and life by completing a meaningful credential. As an integrated dual-mission institution, UVU combines the rigor and richness of a first-rate teaching university with the openness and vocational programs of a community college under one roof. We seek to make higher education accessible, affordable, and inclusive. Our focus on engaged learning means that by the time students are walking across the stage to receive their diploma, they have also built a resume and portfolio of relevant, hands-on experiences that will address the workforce needs of Utah and the nation, while enhancing the talent and culture of our communities. Our graduates are future-ready, resilient, and prepared to make a positive impact regardless of what is going on in the world.
One of the best parts of my job as UVU president is getting to know students and hearing their success stories. Josh Taylor, the first in his family to go to college, has been balancing being a dad of four children, working to provide for his family, and going to college for seven years. He is graduating this month in graphic design. Debbie Winterton, after raising her family, starting a business, and overcoming enormous obstacles throughout life, returned to UVU to complete her degree. She explained, “The challenges and difficulties in my life have prompted me to make bold decisions and excel in the goals I set my mind to. Life is too short not to pursue your dreams.” Debbie is now graduating with an integrated studies degree in exercise science and business and will begin our MBA program in August. Josh and Debbie are just two examples of the more than 6,800 amazing graduates who have pursued their dreams. I am so proud of all the Wolverines who are graduating. They are completing their goals, and their experiences at UVU will help them lead dignified and productive lives.
At UVU, we like to tell students, “Come as you are. UVU has a place for you.” To our graduates, thank you for coming to UVU. You always have a place here. The faculty, staff, and I will look forward to being with you in our face-to-face commencement ceremony in August 2020.