I’m still relatively new to Utah County, and it’s the one question that always seems to come up when you meet someone new: “So, what do you do?”
I’ve had a lot of different answers to this question over the years. Interestingly enough, my answer today almost always elicits my favorite response. “Wow, that’s pretty cool, and I love Habitat for Humanity.”
Truth be told, it is really cool and has changed my and my family’s life in more ways than I have time for in this article. Not just by bringing a meaning or purpose that had been absent for way too long, but by instilling a sense of gratitude that is beyond what I ever could have imagined much less expected.
Moreover, it’s given me a perspective on so many things that I really didn’t have a perspective on.
What’s it like to work for a nonprofit? What’s it like to work for Habitat for Humanity? What’s it like to be homeless? What’s it like to have your four children share one bedroom and sleep on the floor, not just because you can’t afford beds, but because there’s no room for two beds much less four. What’s it like to be stuck in an abusive relationship because your only other option is to be homeless? What’s it like to have no family, no community, no hope?
Seeing it on TV or reading about it in the paper gives you awareness, not perspective. I still can’t say what it’s really like because I haven’t really walked in those shoes.
However, I’ve now experienced it up close and very personal. I’ve seen it, heard it, touched it and felt it. I can confidently say that I now have perspective.
LeAnn Hillam has been working for over a decade at Habitat and has a deep appreciation for this perspective.
“When I started working at Habitat 10 years ago, I knew that people could be generous and kind and that for many people, it’s their default setting,” she said. “What I did not understand or have a first-hand witness to, is the generosity of spirit inherent in so many people living in Utah County. I have seen time and time again the outright giving of time, talent and means with no thought to what they could gain in return. Over and over again, I see the real concern and genuine empathy for those less fortunate in our community. Open hearts and minds abound in Utah County, and I am grateful and humbled everyday by this knowledge.”
Working or even volunteering at a non-profit like Habitat for Humanity is unique in so many ways. Probably the most frustrating thing is the demand for your services vastly outpaces the supply of resources to meet the ever-growing demand and you’re constantly challenged in doing more with less. The despair you are confronted with on a daily basis can sometimes be overwhelming.
However, the heart-felt gratitude you receive from your persistence and dedication is absolutely more overwhelming and can replenish your tank in an instant.
Aaron and his family have been Habitat homeowners since 2017 and told us recently: “Habitat has been an amazing blessing in our lives. This program came at a crucial time in our lives and you probably don’t know this, but it saved our marriage by lifting many financial burdens and providing hope, safety and security for our family.”
More often than not, hard work, persistence and grit are enough to push you through and over the top. However, sometimes, no matter what you do, things don’t go your way, and everything seems to fall apart.
For most of us, there was a dark time when we needed some form of divine intervention or just some old-fashioned good luck. We didn’t want a hand-out, but we definitely needed a hand-up. I know I’ve been there, more than once I might add. For me and I know everyone else here at Habitat, it’s unbelievably rewarding to be able to pay it forward now on a daily basis.
Valerie started volunteering with us in 2009. This eventually led to a part-time position and then a full-time position in our ReStore.
“This is the best job I’ve ever had, and I love working here,” she said. “My co-workers are my family.”
Valerie is unique in that she is also a Habitat homeowner.
“My home is exactly what I needed. Not only did Habitat build me a safe, affordable home, but they made it accessible for me by adding in custom grab bars and a walk-in shower,” Valeria added. “My previous home was literally falling apart, and I worried that it would fall down every time the wind blew. Not only have I saved a lot money in repairs that I no longer need to make, but the wind no longer scares me which is such a relief.”
At one time or another, we’ve all said, “Why bother, it won’t make a difference, or it’s the thought that counts.”
The hard truth is, it’s “not the thought that counts,” it’s the actions you take that makes all the difference. Think you’re too small and can’t possibly make a difference? Think again. As the Dalai Lama said, “if you think you are too small to make a difference, try sleeping with a mosquito.”
If you’re wondering how you can help but aren’t sure how; if you want to make a difference, but don’t know where to start; if you want to “give as you go,” instead of waiting for one day to “give back,” we invite you to come to a ground-breaking or ribbon cutting for our next family. Or, simply stop by our office to learn how you can help.
We need it. More importantly, our families need it. It’s never too late to start, and it’s never too small to make a difference. The best part is maybe it will give you a deeper appreciation and perspective and change your life too.